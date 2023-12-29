South Carolina nuclear plant’s cracked pipes get downgraded warning from nuclear officials

By The Associated Press

Posted December 29, 2023 10:18 am.

Last Updated December 29, 2023 10:26 am.

JENKINSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Federal regulators have lessened the severity of their warning about cracks discovered in a backup emergency fuel line at a South Carolina nuclear plant northwest of the state capital.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission downgraded its preliminary “yellow” warning for V.C. Summer Nuclear Station issued this October to a final “white” one after owner and operator Dominion Energy showed its generator could still run for six hours in an emergency, the agency announced Thursday.

That demonstration calmed officials’ concerns that Dominion Energy’s failure to maintain cracks and leaks — discovered at least five times over two decades — had neutralized the plant’s ability to cool down its reactors if electricity failed.

The new rating means that the generator is underperforming but still meeting its key targets.

“While not indicative of immediate risk, this finding underscores the need for continuous vigilance and improvement in the plant’s corrective action process,” NRC Region II Administrator Laura Dudes said in a statement.

The plant runs pressurized water heated by uranium fuel through a steam generator. A different loop of steam powers the turbine that makes electricity. Cooling water then condenses the steam, which gets reheated, and the system starts over again.

Officials plan to complete another inspection to see if Dominion Energy fixes the ongoing issues. Dominion Energy did not respond to an email Thursday evening seeking details on its response to the new rating. The company told The State Newspaper that it will install “more resilient piping” early next year, and that a November 2022 fuel oil leak marked the first time in 40 years that such a problem had put an emergency diesel generator out of operation.

Still, the newspaper reported that a leader at a watchdog group said the length of the problem warranted the more serious finding. The changes from Dominion Energy seem to be “pencil-sharpening exercises that make a bad situation look better on paper,” Edwin Lyman, the director of nuclear power safety at the Union of Concerned Scientists, told The State.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA
25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA

Authorities managed to put another dent in the burgeoning auto theft industry, with York Regional Police announcing on Friday the seizure of 25 stolen vehicles valued at more than $2.2 million. The...

1h ago

New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day

Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health...

3h ago

Banking changes to look out for in 2024
Banking changes to look out for in 2024

The federal government approved RBC’s $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Canada in the waning days of 2023, despite concerns from critics that it will stifle competition. Banking customers will start to...

4h ago

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon asks Canadians to commit to kindness in year-end message
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon asks Canadians to commit to kindness in year-end message

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is calling on Canadians to commit themselves to kindness in her annual year-end message.  The Governor General says the year 2023 presented challenges brought on by climate change...

59m ago

Top Stories

25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA
25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA

Authorities managed to put another dent in the burgeoning auto theft industry, with York Regional Police announcing on Friday the seizure of 25 stolen vehicles valued at more than $2.2 million. The...

1h ago

New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day

Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health...

3h ago

Banking changes to look out for in 2024
Banking changes to look out for in 2024

The federal government approved RBC’s $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Canada in the waning days of 2023, despite concerns from critics that it will stifle competition. Banking customers will start to...

4h ago

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon asks Canadians to commit to kindness in year-end message
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon asks Canadians to commit to kindness in year-end message

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is calling on Canadians to commit themselves to kindness in her annual year-end message.  The Governor General says the year 2023 presented challenges brought on by climate change...

59m ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date

In the fourth story of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.
2:57
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress

In the third story of the five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Finch West LRT line. Metrolinx officials say they're "very confident" the line will open by the end of 2024 due to recent progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.
1:26
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite

The Blue Jays have reportedly signed a fan favourite plus a mini Raptors reunion in Miami on Christmas Day.

9h ago

2:31
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal

If a rental unit is found to be illegal, tenants could face eviction. Dilshad Burman with the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in such a scenario.

2:30
TTC plans on hiring additional frontline staff to deal with safety issues
TTC plans on hiring additional frontline staff to deal with safety issues

Recommendations going to the TTC board include 178 new "high-visibility" customer service agents and supervisors. Mark McAllister has more on other extended initiatives and the cost.
More Videos