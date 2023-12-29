S&P/TSX composite lower ahead of new year, U.S. markets also fall

TORONTO — Losses in the battery metal and base metal sectors helped lead Canada’s main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were also lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 56.94 points at 20,872.44.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 72.54 points at 37,637.56. The S&P 500 index was down 18.44 points at 4,764.91, while the Nasdaq composite was down 117.09 points at 14,978.05.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.79 cents US compared with 75.69 cents US on Thursday.

The February crude oil contract was up 40 cents at US$72.17 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.53 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$8.80 at US$2,074.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was down four cents at US$3.89 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press