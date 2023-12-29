Sportsnet to broadcast select PWHL games during inaugural season

Montreal's Kristin O'Neill moves in on goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens during the Professional Women's Hockey League’s (PWHL) training camp in Montreal, Saturday, November 18, 2023
Montreal's Kristin O'Neill moves in on goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens during the Professional Women's Hockey League’s (PWHL) training camp in Montreal, Saturday, November 18, 2023. (Graham Hughes/CP)

By Meredith Bond

Posted December 29, 2023 3:31 pm.

Last Updated December 29, 2023 3:53 pm.

Sportsnet has partnered with the Professional Women’s Hockey League to broadcast select games from the league’s inaugural season, beginning with the season-opener between Toronto and New York on New Year’s Day.

Following the season-opener, Sportsnet’s broadcast schedule will include 16 games from January to March with additional games added at a later date.

“The visibility offered across our broadcast and streaming schedule is unprecedented in women’s hockey and reinforces the growing interest in our sport,” said Stan Kasten, PWHL Advisory Board member. “Accessibility of PWHL games throughout our inaugural season is a giant win for fans everywhere. We felt it was a priority to engage a magnitude of committed partners on a variety of consistent platforms.”

It has also been announced. Sportsnet’s parent company Rogers will also become the official telecommunications partner of the PWHL in Canada.

They will create custom content with the PWHL to help engage fans, including the behind-the-scenes social series, “Faceoff presented by Rogers”, that will go deeper into the lives of the league’s top players.

The company will also bring girls playing minor hockey closer to the action by sponsoring a closed practice in each Canadian market.

“We look forward to working alongside the league to celebrate its historic moments, excite and reward fans, and empower the next generation of young players,” said Tony Staffieri, CEO, Rogers Communications.

Rogers is the parent company of CityNews

