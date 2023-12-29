St-Onge wants CBC’s role redefined before next election, withstand government change

The CBC-Radio Canada building is seen Thursday, January 28, 2021 in Montreal. Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge says she wants the role of the public broadcaster redefined before the next federal election, to ensure that CBC/Radio-Canada is positioned as well as possible for its future, should there be a change in government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 29, 2023 12:06 pm.

Last Updated December 29, 2023 12:12 pm.

OTTAWA — Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge says she wants the role of the public broadcaster redefined before the next federal election.

St-Onge says in a year-end interview with The Canadian Press that the time is now to update CBC/Radio-Canada’s mandate, to hedge against a possible change in government. 

She says the Liberal government believes a strong public broadcaster strengthens democracy and is promising to keep supporting it — adding she believes a Conservative government would destroy it.

The Opposition Tories, who didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, have promised to defund CBC and turn its Toronto-based headquarters into housing.

The federal Liberals have been promising for years to update CBC’s mandate to meet the modern needs of Canadians, even as the news industry faces job cuts and declining ad revenue, including recently announced cuts at the public broadcaster.

St-Onge says she would like the new mandate to fill information gaps in local regions, include a strong online presence, invest in international reporting and ensure minority-language communities are supported.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA
25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA

Authorities managed to put another dent in the burgeoning auto theft industry, with York Regional Police announcing on Friday the seizure of 25 stolen vehicles valued at more than $2.2 million. The...

2h ago

New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day

Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health...

4h ago

Banking changes to look out for in 2024
Banking changes to look out for in 2024

The federal government approved RBC’s $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Canada in the waning days of 2023, despite concerns from critics that it will stifle competition. Banking customers will start to...

6h ago

Man tried to disarm officer during struggle at Richmond Hill hotel: police
Man tried to disarm officer during struggle at Richmond Hill hotel: police

A Markham man allegedly tried to wrest the gun from a York Regional Police officer during a struggle at the parking lot of a Richmond Hill hotel. A police release on Friday says it happened on Thursday...

56m ago

Top Stories

25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA
25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA

Authorities managed to put another dent in the burgeoning auto theft industry, with York Regional Police announcing on Friday the seizure of 25 stolen vehicles valued at more than $2.2 million. The...

2h ago

New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day

Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health...

4h ago

Banking changes to look out for in 2024
Banking changes to look out for in 2024

The federal government approved RBC’s $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Canada in the waning days of 2023, despite concerns from critics that it will stifle competition. Banking customers will start to...

6h ago

Man tried to disarm officer during struggle at Richmond Hill hotel: police
Man tried to disarm officer during struggle at Richmond Hill hotel: police

A Markham man allegedly tried to wrest the gun from a York Regional Police officer during a struggle at the parking lot of a Richmond Hill hotel. A police release on Friday says it happened on Thursday...

56m ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors

In the last story of our 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll speaks with the head of capital projects for GO Transit about the expansion program that's underway for the network.

8h ago

3:01
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date

In the fourth story of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.
2:57
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress

In the third story of the five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Finch West LRT line. Metrolinx officials say they're "very confident" the line will open by the end of 2024 due to recent progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.
1:26
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite

The Blue Jays have reportedly signed a fan favourite plus a mini Raptors reunion in Miami on Christmas Day.

10h ago

2:31
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal

If a rental unit is found to be illegal, tenants could face eviction. Dilshad Burman with the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in such a scenario.

More Videos