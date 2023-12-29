Students launch 24-hour traffic blockade in Serbia’s capital ahead of weekend election protest

University students rest on a key traffic alley in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. A group of university students on Friday launched a 24-hour blockade of a key traffic alley in Serbia's capital during New Year holiday rush as part of protests against widespread irregularities that marred a recent election. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Jovana Gec, The Associated Press

Posted December 29, 2023 10:37 am.

Last Updated December 29, 2023 10:42 am.

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A group of university students on Friday launched a 24-hour blockade of a main street in Serbia’s capital during New Year’s holiday rush as protests continued in the troubled Balkan country after reports of irregularities that marred a recent election.

The students set up small tents, tables and chairs, brought food and blankets and played loud music at their makeshift camp near the government headquarters in Belgrade, saying they will stay put until the start of another opposition gathering planned for Saturday.

The student actions triggered a huge traffic gridlock in the capital on Friday.

The rally on Saturday is expected to draw thousands of people as political tensions are running high over the Dec. 17 ballot and subsequent incidents and arrests of opposition supporters at a protest last weekend.

Populist President Aleksandar Vucic has accused the opposition of inciting violence with an aim to overthrow the government under instructions from abroad, which opposition leaders have denied.

Vucic’s ruling Serbian Progressive Party have been declared the winner of the parliamentary and local elections, but the main opposition alliance, Serbia Against Violence, has alleged that fraud took place, particularly in Belgrade.

“I am here to fight for democracy in this country, for repeating the elections in fair conditions,” student Aleta Cacic said at Friday’s protest.

Serbia Against Violence has been leading daily protests in Serbia since the vote as some politicians launched hunger strikes. The populists have said the vote was fair and rejected criticism, including from international observers who noted multiple irregularities in their preliminary findings published a day after the ballot.

Tensions soared on Sunday evening, when protesters tried to enter Belgrade city hall, breaking windows, before riot police pushed them back using tear gas, pepper spray and batons. Police detained at least 38 people, mostly students, many of whom were later slapped with a 30-day detention.

Opposition leader Dragan Djilas on Friday denied allegations levelled by pro-government tabloids that opposition was planning incidents at the rally planned for Saturday.

“No one is planning any violence,” he said. “We will not accept stolen elections and we will fight with all democratic methods.”

The opposition has urged an international probe of the vote after representatives of several international rights watchdogs observing the elections reported multiple irregularities, including cases of vote-buying and ballot box stuffing.

They also noted unjust conditions for opposition candidates because of alleged mainstream media bias, abuse of public resources by the ruling party. They say Vucic dominated the ruling party’s campaign and media time allocated for candidates, even though he was not running himself.

Serbia is formally seeking membership in the European Union, but the Balkan nation has maintained close ties with Moscow and has refused to join Western sanctions imposed on Russia over the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russian officials have extended full support to Vucic in the crackdown against the protesters and backed his claims that the vote was free and fair.

Russia’s Ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko has said that the protest on Saturday and other planned opposition actions over the holidays represent “a very dangerous period” for “return of the violence” but added that Serbia’s authorities have full control of the situation.

The Moscow ties came into focus earlier this week when Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic thanked Russia’s security services for allegedly tipping off Serbia that violence was in the works.

Both Serbian and Russian officials have alleged a Western-backed ploy to stir political instability in Serbia similar to the 2014 pro-Western protests in Ukraine that resulted in the ouster of a pro-Russia leadership there.

___

Associated Press writer Dusan Stojanovic in Belgrade, Serbia, contributed to this report.

Jovana Gec, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA
25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA

Authorities managed to put another dent in the burgeoning auto theft industry, with York Regional Police announcing on Friday the seizure of 25 stolen vehicles valued at more than $2.2 million. The...

1h ago

New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day

Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health...

3h ago

Banking changes to look out for in 2024
Banking changes to look out for in 2024

The federal government approved RBC’s $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Canada in the waning days of 2023, despite concerns from critics that it will stifle competition. Banking customers will start to...

4h ago

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon asks Canadians to commit to kindness in year-end message
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon asks Canadians to commit to kindness in year-end message

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is calling on Canadians to commit themselves to kindness in her annual year-end message.  The Governor General says the year 2023 presented challenges brought on by climate change...

1h ago

Top Stories

25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA
25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA

Authorities managed to put another dent in the burgeoning auto theft industry, with York Regional Police announcing on Friday the seizure of 25 stolen vehicles valued at more than $2.2 million. The...

1h ago

New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day

Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health...

3h ago

Banking changes to look out for in 2024
Banking changes to look out for in 2024

The federal government approved RBC’s $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Canada in the waning days of 2023, despite concerns from critics that it will stifle competition. Banking customers will start to...

4h ago

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon asks Canadians to commit to kindness in year-end message
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon asks Canadians to commit to kindness in year-end message

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is calling on Canadians to commit themselves to kindness in her annual year-end message.  The Governor General says the year 2023 presented challenges brought on by climate change...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date

In the fourth story of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.
2:57
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress

In the third story of the five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Finch West LRT line. Metrolinx officials say they're "very confident" the line will open by the end of 2024 due to recent progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.
1:26
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite

The Blue Jays have reportedly signed a fan favourite plus a mini Raptors reunion in Miami on Christmas Day.

9h ago

2:31
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal

If a rental unit is found to be illegal, tenants could face eviction. Dilshad Burman with the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in such a scenario.

2:30
TTC plans on hiring additional frontline staff to deal with safety issues
TTC plans on hiring additional frontline staff to deal with safety issues

Recommendations going to the TTC board include 178 new "high-visibility" customer service agents and supervisors. Mark McAllister has more on other extended initiatives and the cost.
More Videos