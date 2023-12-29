Teens dead after falling through ice on Rideau River attended same Ottawa high school

Members of the Ottawa Police Service Underwater Search and Recovery Unit conduct an underwater search on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023. A spokeswoman for an Ottawa school board says its community is feeling the tragedy deeply after local police confirmed the deaths of two teens who fell through ice on the Rideau River in the city's south end. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 29, 2023 1:16 pm.

Last Updated December 29, 2023 1:26 pm.

OTTAWA — A spokeswoman for an Ottawa school board says its community is feeling the tragedy deeply after local police confirmed the deaths of two teens who fell through ice on the Rideau River in the city’s south end. 

Diane Pernari of the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board says both Ahmed Ahmed and Riley Cotter were students at John McCrae Secondary School, which she says will have mental-health supports available for students when they return in the new year. 

Two graduates of the school came to the area where police were searching on Thursday and said they knew both of the teens. 

Police said emergency crews were called late Wednesday after a report came in about a group of four teens falling through the ice. 

Carly Roome says she called 911 shortly after 9:30 p.m., when a boy ran to her family’s nearby home looking for help. 

Police said Thursday morning that two teens were taken to hospital and divers found one of two missing boys dead, confirming later that evening that they had found a second body. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA
25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA

Authorities managed to put another dent in the burgeoning auto theft industry, with York Regional Police announcing on Friday the seizure of 25 stolen vehicles valued at more than $2.2 million. The...

4h ago

New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day

Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health...

6h ago

Banking changes to look out for in 2024
Banking changes to look out for in 2024

The federal government approved RBC’s $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Canada in the waning days of 2023, despite concerns from critics that it will stifle competition. Banking customers will start to...

7h ago

White rhino gives birth to calf at Toronto Zoo after 11 years in the facility
White rhino gives birth to calf at Toronto Zoo after 11 years in the facility

A white rhino calf was born at the Toronto Zoo this week. Zoo officials say a rhino named Sabi gave birth to a healthy calf just before 8 a.m. on Thursday. This is the 15-year-old rhino's second...

50m ago

Top Stories

25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA
25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA

Authorities managed to put another dent in the burgeoning auto theft industry, with York Regional Police announcing on Friday the seizure of 25 stolen vehicles valued at more than $2.2 million. The...

4h ago

New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day

Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health...

6h ago

Banking changes to look out for in 2024
Banking changes to look out for in 2024

The federal government approved RBC’s $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Canada in the waning days of 2023, despite concerns from critics that it will stifle competition. Banking customers will start to...

7h ago

White rhino gives birth to calf at Toronto Zoo after 11 years in the facility
White rhino gives birth to calf at Toronto Zoo after 11 years in the facility

A white rhino calf was born at the Toronto Zoo this week. Zoo officials say a rhino named Sabi gave birth to a healthy calf just before 8 a.m. on Thursday. This is the 15-year-old rhino's second...

50m ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors

In the last story of our 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll speaks with the head of capital projects for GO Transit about the expansion program that's underway for the network.

10h ago

3:01
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date

In the fourth story of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.
2:57
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress

In the third story of the five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Finch West LRT line. Metrolinx officials say they're "very confident" the line will open by the end of 2024 due to recent progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.
1:26
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite

The Blue Jays have reportedly signed a fan favourite plus a mini Raptors reunion in Miami on Christmas Day.

12h ago

2:31
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal

If a rental unit is found to be illegal, tenants could face eviction. Dilshad Burman with the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in such a scenario.

More Videos