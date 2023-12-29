Texas police release new footage in murder investigation of pregnant woman, boyfriend

Police rope off the scene where two dead bodies were discovered on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. The dead bodies that Texas investigators believe to have been a pregnant woman and her boyfriend were found with gunshot wounds days after they were reported missing, police said Wednesday. (Jacob Beltran/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 29, 2023 10:12 am.

Last Updated December 29, 2023 10:26 am.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas police chief says investigators hope surveillance video will lead to answers in the killings of an 18-year-old pregnant woman who disappeared before Christmas and her boyfriend, both of whom were found with gunshot wounds in a car and may have been dead for days.

Police on Friday had not named a possible motive or suspects as family and friends mourned the deaths of Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, and Matthew Guerra, 22. Soto’s family has said she was overdue to deliver her baby and had been scheduled to have an induced labor when she went missing last week.

The couple were found Tuesday in Guerra’s car outside a San Antonio apartment complex, a crime scene that San Antonio Police Chief William McManus originally described as “very, very perplexing.”

On Thursday, police asked the public for help identifying two people seen in surveillance video that included the car and was recorded before the bodies were found.

McManus would not say whether investigators believe the couple was dead when the video was taken.

“Detectives are hopeful that surveillance video will lead to the events leading up to their death,” McManus said.

The video shows Guerra’s car briefly pulling up next to a pickup truck at a spot close to where the couple was found, McManus said. A person gets out of the truck and approaches the driver’s side of the car. Another person is seen briefly stepping out of Guerra’s car, but McManus said they do not believe that person was one of the victims.

He has described the case as a capital murder investigation and called it “a heinous act.”

Soto had been scheduled to have an induced labor at a hospital last Saturday night, her family told KENS-TV. But her mother said she got no answer earlier that day when she knocked on the door of Soto’s apartment in the suburb of Leon Valley.

The family spent Christmas night searching the area. On Monday, Leon Valley police issued a missing-person alert for Soto and later said Guerra also could not be found.

At a vigil in San Antonio on Thursday, Savanah’s grandmother, Rachel Soto, described Savanah as a “funny girl” and said she loved everybody and loved to live life. She said her granddaughter was looking forward to becoming a mom for the first time, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

“I just pray to God that she took her baby with her and that she is at peace,” Rachel Soto said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA
25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA

Authorities managed to put another dent in the burgeoning auto theft industry, with York Regional Police announcing on Friday the seizure of 25 stolen vehicles valued at more than $2.2 million. The...

1h ago

New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day

Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health...

3h ago

Banking changes to look out for in 2024
Banking changes to look out for in 2024

The federal government approved RBC’s $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Canada in the waning days of 2023, despite concerns from critics that it will stifle competition. Banking customers will start to...

4h ago

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon asks Canadians to commit to kindness in year-end message
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon asks Canadians to commit to kindness in year-end message

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is calling on Canadians to commit themselves to kindness in her annual year-end message.  The Governor General says the year 2023 presented challenges brought on by climate change...

59m ago

Top Stories

25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA
25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA

Authorities managed to put another dent in the burgeoning auto theft industry, with York Regional Police announcing on Friday the seizure of 25 stolen vehicles valued at more than $2.2 million. The...

1h ago

New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day

Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health...

3h ago

Banking changes to look out for in 2024
Banking changes to look out for in 2024

The federal government approved RBC’s $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Canada in the waning days of 2023, despite concerns from critics that it will stifle competition. Banking customers will start to...

4h ago

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon asks Canadians to commit to kindness in year-end message
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon asks Canadians to commit to kindness in year-end message

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is calling on Canadians to commit themselves to kindness in her annual year-end message.  The Governor General says the year 2023 presented challenges brought on by climate change...

59m ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date

In the fourth story of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.
2:57
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress

In the third story of the five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Finch West LRT line. Metrolinx officials say they're "very confident" the line will open by the end of 2024 due to recent progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.
1:26
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite

The Blue Jays have reportedly signed a fan favourite plus a mini Raptors reunion in Miami on Christmas Day.

9h ago

2:31
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal

If a rental unit is found to be illegal, tenants could face eviction. Dilshad Burman with the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in such a scenario.

2:30
TTC plans on hiring additional frontline staff to deal with safety issues
TTC plans on hiring additional frontline staff to deal with safety issues

Recommendations going to the TTC board include 178 new "high-visibility" customer service agents and supervisors. Mark McAllister has more on other extended initiatives and the cost.
More Videos