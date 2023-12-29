Turkey reportedly detains 32 IS militants and foils possible attacks on synagogues and churches

By The Associated Press

Posted December 29, 2023 4:33 am.

Last Updated December 29, 2023 4:42 am.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish security forces have detained 32 people suspected of links to the Islamic State extremist group who were allegedly planning to carry out attacks on synagogues and churches as well as the Iraqi Embassy, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported Friday.

The suspects, including three alleged senior IS militants, were detained in raids carried out at dawn in nine provinces across Turkey, Anadolu Agency reported, citing unnamed security sources.

They were detained in a joint operation by the country’s intelligence agency and police, the agency said.

The arrests come a week after police rounded up 304 suspected IS militants in simultaneous raids across Turkey in what appeared to be a security sweep leading up to the New Year festivities.

The Islamic State group has carried out a string of deadly attacks in Turkey, including a shooting at an Istanbul night club on Jan. 1, 2017, that killed 39 people during New Year celebrations.

The Associated Press

