3 injured in overnight downtown shooting
Posted December 30, 2023 7:23 am.
Last Updated December 30, 2023 8:54 am.
Three people have been injured after a shooting in downtown Toronto overnight.
Police were called to Queen and Parliament Streets at 4:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of a shooting.
Two men were found with non-life-threatening injuries and transported to hospital. A third victim made his way to hospital as well with non-life-threatening injuries.
There has been no suspect information released by police at this point.