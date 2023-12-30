China to ease visa requirements for U.S. travelers in latest bid to boost tourism

By The Associated Press

Posted December 30, 2023 2:54 pm.

Last Updated December 30, 2023 2:56 pm.

China will ease visa restrictions for people visiting from the United States, the country’s latest effort to attract foreign travelers since reopening its borders earlier this year.

Starting Jan. 1, American tourists will no longer need to submit round-trip air tickets, proof of hotel reservations, itineraries or invitations to China, according to a notice posted online Friday by the Chinese Embassy in Washington.

The simplified application process is intended to “further facilitate people-to-people exchanges between China and the United States,” the notice said.

The move comes as China has struggled to rejuvenate its tourism sector after three years of strict pandemic measures, which included mandatory quarantines for all arrivals. While those restrictions were lifted earlier this year, international travelers have been slow to return.

In the first half of this year, China recorded 8.4 million entries and exits by foreigners, down from 977 million for all of 2019, the last year before the pandemic, according to immigration statistics.

In another bid to boost tourism, China announced last month that it would allow visa-free entry for citizens of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia for up to 15 days.

The one-year trial program signaled China’s “high-level opening up to the outside world,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing.

But China’s efforts to entice American tourists may face other headwinds. International flights between the two countries, which are set by a bilateral agreement, remain well below pandemic levels, though they have slowly increased in recent months.

Over the summer, amid deteriorating relations between Beijing and Washington, the U.S. recommended Americans reconsider traveling to China, citing the risk of wrongful detentions and exit bans.

“The People’s Republic of China (PRC) government arbitrarily enforces local laws, including issuing exit bans on U.S. citizens and citizens of other countries, without fair and transparent process under the law,” the advisory said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks: report
Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks: report

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a trade to send OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa to the New York Knicks in exchange for a package including RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and draft considerations, according...

18m ago

Man charged with manslaughter in Roncesvalles fatal incident
Man charged with manslaughter in Roncesvalles fatal incident

Toronto police have charged a man with manslaughter in connection with a fatal incident in Roncesvalles. Officers were called to reports of a medical complaint in the Roncesvalles and Boustead Avenues...

2h ago

Man dies in stabbing at Toronto homeless shelter, 1 arrested
Man dies in stabbing at Toronto homeless shelter, 1 arrested

A man has died after being stabbed early Saturday morning at a homeless shelter near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street. Police were called to the area just before 2 a.m. for reports of a...

2h ago

3 injured in overnight downtown shooting
3 injured in overnight downtown shooting

Three people have been injured after a shooting in downtown Toronto overnight. Police were called to Queen and Parliament Streets at 4:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of a shooting. Two men were found...

6h ago

Top Stories

Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks: report
Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks: report

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a trade to send OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa to the New York Knicks in exchange for a package including RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and draft considerations, according...

18m ago

Man charged with manslaughter in Roncesvalles fatal incident
Man charged with manslaughter in Roncesvalles fatal incident

Toronto police have charged a man with manslaughter in connection with a fatal incident in Roncesvalles. Officers were called to reports of a medical complaint in the Roncesvalles and Boustead Avenues...

2h ago

Man dies in stabbing at Toronto homeless shelter, 1 arrested
Man dies in stabbing at Toronto homeless shelter, 1 arrested

A man has died after being stabbed early Saturday morning at a homeless shelter near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street. Police were called to the area just before 2 a.m. for reports of a...

2h ago

3 injured in overnight downtown shooting
3 injured in overnight downtown shooting

Three people have been injured after a shooting in downtown Toronto overnight. Police were called to Queen and Parliament Streets at 4:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of a shooting. Two men were found...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
How long the Christmas lights can stay up
How long the Christmas lights can stay up

Ask people when is the 'right' time to take down Christmas lights, and you will likely get conflicting answers. There are however guidelines on how long we should be planning to keep them up. David Zura explains.

20h ago

2:11
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'

CityNews revisits a pedestrian bridge that’s been plagued with problems since it was built more than two years ago. We’re hearing more complaints about its upkeep. Pat Taney reports.
3:01
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors

In the last story of our 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll speaks with the head of capital projects for GO Transit about the expansion program that's underway for the network.
2:59
Milder winter weather impacts outdoor activities in Toronto
Milder winter weather impacts outdoor activities in Toronto

While the city does its best to operate ice rinks with refrigeration systems, toboggan hills and snow loops on public golf courses aren't yet an option. Mark McAllister went exploring for something to do.
3:01
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date

In the fourth story of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.
More Videos