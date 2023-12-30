Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion have blocked part of the highway around Amsterdam

Climate activists block the main highway around Amsterdam near the former headquarters of a ING bank to protest its financing of fossil fuels, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Protestors walked onto the road at midday, snarling traffic around the Dutch capital in the latest road blockade organized by the Dutch branch of Extinction Rebellion. (AP Photo/Patrick Post) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted December 30, 2023 7:08 am.

Last Updated December 30, 2023 7:12 am.

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Climate activists blocked part of the main highway around Amsterdam near the former headquarters of ING bank on Saturday to protest its financing of fossil fuels.

Amsterdam Municipality said in a message on X, formerly Twitter, that traffic authorities closed part of the road and diverted traffic “to prevent a life-threatening situation.”

Hundreds of activists walked onto the road in the latest road blockade organized by the Dutch branch of Extinction Rebellion. Earlier this year, the activist organization repeatedly blocked a highway leading into The Hague.

Some of Saturday’s protesters walked along the closed A10 highway carrying a banner emblazoned with the words “Change or die” as two police vans drove slowly behind them.

Another person carried a handwritten banner that said: “ING get out of oil and gas now!”

The protest came despite ING announcing earlier this month that it is accelerating its moves to phase out loans for fossil fuel exploration.

ING made its announcement a week after nearly 200 countries at the COP28 climate meeting in Dubai agreed to move away from planet-warming fossil fuels in a document that critics said contained significant loopholes.

Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Let de Jong said the phase-out plan was not fast enough.

“We demand that ING immediately stops all fossil fuel financing,” De Jong said in a statement ahead of the protest. “Every day, people are dying around the world because of the climate and ecological crisis. That has to stop.”

At past protests, in The Hague, police used a water cannon to force activists off the road and arrested hundreds of people.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dies in stabbing near Bathurst and Lake Shore, 1 arrested
Man dies in stabbing near Bathurst and Lake Shore, 1 arrested

A man has died after being stabbed early Saturday morning near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street. Police were called to the area just before 2 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. A man in his...

4m ago

Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with main focus on 5 rail corridors
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with main focus on 5 rail corridors

CityNews speaks with the head of GO Transit capital projects about the network expansion plan in the last story of our 'Transit 2024' series.

9h ago

New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day

Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health...

23h ago

25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA
25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA

Authorities managed to put another dent in the burgeoning auto theft industry, with York Regional Police announcing on Friday the seizure of 25 stolen vehicles valued at more than $2.2 million. The...

20h ago

Top Stories

Man dies in stabbing near Bathurst and Lake Shore, 1 arrested
Man dies in stabbing near Bathurst and Lake Shore, 1 arrested

A man has died after being stabbed early Saturday morning near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street. Police were called to the area just before 2 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. A man in his...

4m ago

Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with main focus on 5 rail corridors
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with main focus on 5 rail corridors

CityNews speaks with the head of GO Transit capital projects about the network expansion plan in the last story of our 'Transit 2024' series.

9h ago

New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day

Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health...

23h ago

25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA
25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA

Authorities managed to put another dent in the burgeoning auto theft industry, with York Regional Police announcing on Friday the seizure of 25 stolen vehicles valued at more than $2.2 million. The...

20h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'

CityNews revisits a pedestrian bridge that’s been plagued with problems since it was built more than two years ago. We’re hearing more complaints about its upkeep. Pat Taney reports.

17h ago

3:01
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors

In the last story of our 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll speaks with the head of capital projects for GO Transit about the expansion program that's underway for the network.
2:59
Milder winter weather impacts outdoor activities in Toronto
Milder winter weather impacts outdoor activities in Toronto

While the city does its best to operate ice rinks with refrigeration systems, toboggan hills and snow loops on public golf courses aren't yet an option. Mark McAllister went exploring for something to do.
3:01
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date

In the fourth story of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.
1:21
Sikh GTHA students providing care for those in need
Sikh GTHA students providing care for those in need

For the past 7 years students from the Sikh community have been providing care packages for people in need. Brandon Rowe was with them at Yonge Dundas Square and has that story.

More Videos