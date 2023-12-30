Indianapolis Colts TE Drew Ogletree arrested on domestic violence charges

FILE - Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree (85) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cincinnati. Ogletree was arrested on domestic violence charges on Friday, Dec. 29, according to court records. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree was arrested Friday on domestic violence charges, according to court records.

The 25-year-old Ogletree was charged with domestic battery committed in the physical presence of a child less than 16 years old and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, Indiana court records show. Both are felonies.

Ogletree is accused in a probable cause affidavit of body slamming a woman on Tuesday in Hendricks County after she looked at his phone and discovered that he was cheating on her, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Accounts provided by both the woman and Ogletree indicated she attempted to “smack” him, but did not. She told police Ogletree “body slammed” her to the ground. Ogletree told officers he pushed her to the ground, according to the affidavit.

Responding officers with the Avon Police Department found the woman in pain and unable to move, the affidavit shows. She was taken to a hospital to have her injuries assessed.

Ogletree remained held without bond Saturday at the Hendricks County Jail pending a Tuesday court hearing, Deputy Mark Grace said. The court also issued a no-contact order.

An attorney for Ogletree listed in court records didn’t immediately respond Saturday to messages left by The Associated Press.

The Colts in a statement said the team knows about the arrest.

“We are aware of the disturbing allegations involving Drew Ogletree,” the statement said. “The team takes these matters seriously. We have notified the NFL and are in the process of gathering more information.”

The Colts later issued a statement attributed to an NFL spokesperson that said the league placed Ogletree on the commissioner exempt list.

“Ogletree may not practice or attend games while on the list,” according to the statement.

Ogletree was the Colts sixth-round pick out of Youngstown State in the 2022 draft. He has nine catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns this season for the 8-7 Colts, who are chasing a playoff spot. The team plays at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

