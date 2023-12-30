Los Angeles County sheriff releases video of fatal shooting of woman who reported domestic violence

By The Associated Press

Posted December 30, 2023 11:17 pm.

Last Updated December 30, 2023 11:56 pm.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released body camera footage on Friday night showing a fatal shooting of a 27-year-old Black woman who had called to report domestic violence in early December.

Niani Finlayson called authorities just after 6 p.m. on the Dec. 4 to report a man who would not get out of her house or leave her alone, according to audio of her 911 call released by the department.

Officers responded to the apartment complex in Lancaster, a city about 44 miles (71 kilometers) north of Los Angeles, and shot Finlayson less than a minute after she opened the door, the video footage shows.

Finlayson was holding an object in one hand that deputies identified as a knife. She grabbed onto the man with her other hand and a deputy shot her within seconds, the video shows.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office and the sheriff’s department will conduct investigations to determine whether the use of force was appropriate.

“Any time a life is lost, regardless of the circumstances, is a difficult time for everyone involved,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said in a statement reported by the Los Angeles Times. “The department released the body-worn camera footage ahead of the legal time frame to demonstrate our commitment to transparency and the visual representation of the facts in this case.”

Finlayson’s family, including her parents and two daughters, filed a government claim Dec. 20 indicating they intend to seek $30 million in damages. The claim is the precursor to filing a lawsuit.

The claim, filed by attorney Bradley Gage, says Finlayson was sitting on the ground when deputies shot at her from behind a glass door, allegations that appear to be contradicted by the video footage.

Gage did not immediately respond to a voicemail left by The Associated Press requesting comment on the release of the video footage. He told the Los Angeles Times that deputies could have instead used a stun gun or pepper spray to deescalate the situation.

“They took a situation that was volatile, but not deadly, and they turned it into a deadly situation with these tactics,” he said.

The claim says Finlayson was shot in front of her 9-year-old daughter. The video footage shows a girl in the footage telling officers what sounds like “he pushed me” or “he punched me.”

The sheriff’s department also released audio from the 911 call in which a woman identified by authorities as Finlayson can be heard saying, “This man, he won’t get out of my house,” and “He will not leave me alone.” She can be heard screaming at someone to get off of her.

The dispatcher is heard on the call telling her to walk away to a quieter spot. Authorities described the man as Finlayson’s boyfriend, but she can not be heard identifying him that way in the audio.

Body camera footage shows three deputies outside of the apartment building. One deputy is seen knocking on the door and another says “they’re in the back room, but they’re not answering.”

Yelling can be heard from inside the apartment unit. A deputy kicks the door several times before a woman authorities identified as Finlayson opens it and starts to yell, saying, “I’m gonna stab him.”

Deputies begin entering the unit and three people can be seen inside.

A girl inside the apartment says what sounds like “he pushed me” or “he punched me.”

Deputies then round the corner into the apartment and point guns at Finlayson and a man standing on the opposite side of the room. She can be seen holding the man with one hand. One deputy can be heard saying, “Put that down.”

Within seconds, a deputy fires several shots and Finlayson falls to the ground.

The sheriff’s department says Finlayson held a kitchen knife after she opened the door. Body camera footage shows her holding an object in the doorway. In a still shot from the body camera footage, Finlayson is seen holding the object authorities identified as a kitchen knife in one hand while grabbing the man with the other hand.

Immediately after the shooting, the man Finlayson grabbed is heard yelling, “No,” and “Why did you shoot?”

The department identified the deputy who shot Finlayson as Ty Shelton.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks
Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a trade to send OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa to the New York Knicks in exchange for a package including RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and draft considerations, the...

6h ago

Weapons seen in 2 separate armed robberies on Kipling Avenue
Weapons seen in 2 separate armed robberies on Kipling Avenue

Weapons were seen in two separate armed robberies that took place on Kipling Avenue on Saturday night. The first took place near Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road at approximately 7:47 p.m. in a store in...

3h ago

Man charged with manslaughter in Roncesvalles fatal incident
Man charged with manslaughter in Roncesvalles fatal incident

Toronto police have charged a man with manslaughter in connection with a fatal incident in Roncesvalles. Officers were called to reports of a medical complaint in the Roncesvalles and Boustead Avenues...

11h ago

Challenging month for Canadian food banks amid holidays, rising demand
Challenging month for Canadian food banks amid holidays, rising demand

MONTREAL — Increasing demand for food assistance this year, coupled with a regular spike in users during the holiday season, has strained Canadian food banks this month, the directors of multiple Canadian...

4h ago

Top Stories

Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks
Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a trade to send OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa to the New York Knicks in exchange for a package including RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and draft considerations, the...

6h ago

Weapons seen in 2 separate armed robberies on Kipling Avenue
Weapons seen in 2 separate armed robberies on Kipling Avenue

Weapons were seen in two separate armed robberies that took place on Kipling Avenue on Saturday night. The first took place near Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road at approximately 7:47 p.m. in a store in...

3h ago

Man charged with manslaughter in Roncesvalles fatal incident
Man charged with manslaughter in Roncesvalles fatal incident

Toronto police have charged a man with manslaughter in connection with a fatal incident in Roncesvalles. Officers were called to reports of a medical complaint in the Roncesvalles and Boustead Avenues...

11h ago

Challenging month for Canadian food banks amid holidays, rising demand
Challenging month for Canadian food banks amid holidays, rising demand

MONTREAL — Increasing demand for food assistance this year, coupled with a regular spike in users during the holiday season, has strained Canadian food banks this month, the directors of multiple Canadian...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
2023 wildfires, heat shatter Canadian records
2023 wildfires, heat shatter Canadian records

Experts say 2023 was the warmest year on record. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen is taking a look at some of the extreme climate events across Canada this year and the dire predictions for 2024.
2:51
How long the Christmas lights can stay up
How long the Christmas lights can stay up

Ask people when is the 'right' time to take down Christmas lights, and you will likely get conflicting answers. There are however guidelines on how long we should be planning to keep them up. David Zura explains.

2:34
Wheelchair user says she was denied service at ‘accessible’ restaurant
Wheelchair user says she was denied service at ‘accessible’ restaurant

TikTok creator Taylor Lindsay-Noel says she was denied service at Kasa Moto due to her wheelchair, after the restaurant claimed to be accessible. Michelle Mackey reports on how the Toronto woman is using her platform to create a more inclusive city.

2:11
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'

CityNews revisits a pedestrian bridge that’s been plagued with problems since it was built more than two years ago. We’re hearing more complaints about its upkeep. Pat Taney reports.
3:01
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors

In the last story of our 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll speaks with the head of capital projects for GO Transit about the expansion program that's underway for the network.
More Videos