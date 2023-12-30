Man charged with manslaughter in Roncesvalles fatal incident

The scene of an assault in Roncesvalles on December 26, 2023.
The scene of an assault in Roncesvalles on December 26, 2023. (Arthur Pressick/CITYNEWS)

By Meredith Bond

Posted December 30, 2023 12:57 pm.

Toronto police have charged a man with manslaughter in connection with a fatal incident in Roncesvalles.

Officers were called to reports of a medical complaint in the Roncesvalles and Boustead Avenues area around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was located in a residence in medical distress. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He had been allegedly struck by an object by “a person riding a bicycle,” according to police.

The victim has been identified as Vinko Skoko, 68, of Toronto.

On Friday, Vangeil Keskinov, 51, of Toronto was arrested and has been charged with manslaughter and assault with a weapon.

He appeared in court on Saturday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks: report
Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks: report

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a trade to send OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa to the New York Knicks in exchange for a package including RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and draft considerations, according...

36m ago

Man dies in stabbing at Toronto homeless shelter, 1 arrested
Man dies in stabbing at Toronto homeless shelter, 1 arrested

A man has died after being stabbed early Saturday morning at a homeless shelter near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street. Police were called to the area just before 2 a.m. for reports of a...

54m ago

3 injured in overnight downtown shooting
3 injured in overnight downtown shooting

Three people have been injured after a shooting in downtown Toronto overnight. Police were called to Queen and Parliament Streets at 4:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of a shooting. Two men were found...

4h ago

Expert says number of police shootings in Canada 'spectacularly unrelenting'
Expert says number of police shootings in Canada 'spectacularly unrelenting'

The family of a woman shot by an officer in Edmonton during a wellness check says her death was unnecessary, as the number of police shootings across Canada show little sign of relenting over the past...

2h ago

Top Stories

Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks: report
Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks: report

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a trade to send OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa to the New York Knicks in exchange for a package including RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and draft considerations, according...

36m ago

Man dies in stabbing at Toronto homeless shelter, 1 arrested
Man dies in stabbing at Toronto homeless shelter, 1 arrested

A man has died after being stabbed early Saturday morning at a homeless shelter near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street. Police were called to the area just before 2 a.m. for reports of a...

54m ago

3 injured in overnight downtown shooting
3 injured in overnight downtown shooting

Three people have been injured after a shooting in downtown Toronto overnight. Police were called to Queen and Parliament Streets at 4:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of a shooting. Two men were found...

4h ago

Expert says number of police shootings in Canada 'spectacularly unrelenting'
Expert says number of police shootings in Canada 'spectacularly unrelenting'

The family of a woman shot by an officer in Edmonton during a wellness check says her death was unnecessary, as the number of police shootings across Canada show little sign of relenting over the past...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
How long the Christmas lights can stay up
How long the Christmas lights can stay up

Ask people when is the 'right' time to take down Christmas lights, and you will likely get conflicting answers. There are however guidelines on how long we should be planning to keep them up. David Zura explains.

18h ago

2:11
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'

CityNews revisits a pedestrian bridge that’s been plagued with problems since it was built more than two years ago. We’re hearing more complaints about its upkeep. Pat Taney reports.
3:01
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors

In the last story of our 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll speaks with the head of capital projects for GO Transit about the expansion program that's underway for the network.
2:59
Milder winter weather impacts outdoor activities in Toronto
Milder winter weather impacts outdoor activities in Toronto

While the city does its best to operate ice rinks with refrigeration systems, toboggan hills and snow loops on public golf courses aren't yet an option. Mark McAllister went exploring for something to do.
3:01
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date

In the fourth story of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.
More Videos