Man charged with manslaughter in Roncesvalles fatal incident

Toronto police have charged a man with manslaughter in connection with a fatal incident in Roncesvalles.

Officers were called to reports of a medical complaint in the Roncesvalles and Boustead Avenues area around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was located in a residence in medical distress. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He had been allegedly struck by an object by “a person riding a bicycle,” according to police.

The victim has been identified as Vinko Skoko, 68, of Toronto.

On Friday, Vangeil Keskinov, 51, of Toronto was arrested and has been charged with manslaughter and assault with a weapon.

He appeared in court on Saturday.