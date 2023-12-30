Man dies in stabbing near Bathurst and Lake Shore, 1 arrested
Posted December 30, 2023 7:16 am.
A man has died after being stabbed early Saturday morning near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street.
Police were called to the area just before 2 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. A man in his 50s was found with stab wounds.
He was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested and the homicide unit is investigating.
No further information about the incident has been released.