Man dies in stabbing near Bathurst and Lake Shore, 1 arrested

Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By Meredith Bond

Posted December 30, 2023 7:16 am.

A man has died after being stabbed early Saturday morning near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street.

Police were called to the area just before 2 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. A man in his 50s was found with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and the homicide unit is investigating.

No further information about the incident has been released.

