Man wielding 2 knives shot and wounded by Baltimore police, officials say

By The Associated Press

Posted December 30, 2023 2:12 pm.

Last Updated December 30, 2023 2:26 pm.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police officers shot a man in the leg Saturday morning after he charged at them with a machete-like weapon and another knife, officials said.

The man was listed in stable condition at a local hospital hours later, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said during a news conference at the scene.

Worley said officers were conducting routine patrols in a southwest Baltimore neighborhood when they encountered a naked man walking down the street. The man, whose name has not been released, ran inside a nearby business and barricaded himself in a back room, Worley said.

He said the man threw an unidentified liquid at police when they first tried to enter the building and then charged at them during their second attempt. Police fired at least one shot after an officer was cut in the face, Worley said. The officer’s injuries were minor.

Worley said authorities were still processing “handmade devices” they found in an apartment above the business where the man apparently was living.

“This was a very intense situation,” he said, praising the officers’ actions in responding to someone who was “obviously suffering some kind of behavioral crisis.”

Two other police shootings earlier this year unfolded in roughly the same section of southwest Baltimore, which has long been plagued by poverty, violence and disinvestment. Those shootings, including a deadly foot pursuit in November, have raised questions about police tactics in the area.

“This is an area that’s always a concern for us,” Worley said. “There’s a lot of violence, there’s a lot of drug activity, and our officers were doing exactly what we want them to do — patrolling a high-crime area looking for things that were out of the ordinary.”

Worley said the department has activated its critical incident reporting policy, which typically involves releasing body-camera footage in the coming days.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks: report
Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks: report

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a trade to send OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa to the New York Knicks in exchange for a package including RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and draft considerations, according...

14m ago

Man charged with manslaughter in Roncesvalles fatal incident
Man charged with manslaughter in Roncesvalles fatal incident

Toronto police have charged a man with manslaughter in connection with a fatal incident in Roncesvalles. Officers were called to reports of a medical complaint in the Roncesvalles and Boustead Avenues...

2h ago

Man dies in stabbing at Toronto homeless shelter, 1 arrested
Man dies in stabbing at Toronto homeless shelter, 1 arrested

A man has died after being stabbed early Saturday morning at a homeless shelter near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street. Police were called to the area just before 2 a.m. for reports of a...

2h ago

3 injured in overnight downtown shooting
3 injured in overnight downtown shooting

Three people have been injured after a shooting in downtown Toronto overnight. Police were called to Queen and Parliament Streets at 4:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of a shooting. Two men were found...

6h ago

Top Stories

Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks: report
Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks: report

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a trade to send OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa to the New York Knicks in exchange for a package including RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and draft considerations, according...

14m ago

Man charged with manslaughter in Roncesvalles fatal incident
Man charged with manslaughter in Roncesvalles fatal incident

Toronto police have charged a man with manslaughter in connection with a fatal incident in Roncesvalles. Officers were called to reports of a medical complaint in the Roncesvalles and Boustead Avenues...

2h ago

Man dies in stabbing at Toronto homeless shelter, 1 arrested
Man dies in stabbing at Toronto homeless shelter, 1 arrested

A man has died after being stabbed early Saturday morning at a homeless shelter near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street. Police were called to the area just before 2 a.m. for reports of a...

2h ago

3 injured in overnight downtown shooting
3 injured in overnight downtown shooting

Three people have been injured after a shooting in downtown Toronto overnight. Police were called to Queen and Parliament Streets at 4:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of a shooting. Two men were found...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
How long the Christmas lights can stay up
How long the Christmas lights can stay up

Ask people when is the 'right' time to take down Christmas lights, and you will likely get conflicting answers. There are however guidelines on how long we should be planning to keep them up. David Zura explains.

20h ago

2:11
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'

CityNews revisits a pedestrian bridge that’s been plagued with problems since it was built more than two years ago. We’re hearing more complaints about its upkeep. Pat Taney reports.
3:01
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors

In the last story of our 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll speaks with the head of capital projects for GO Transit about the expansion program that's underway for the network.
2:59
Milder winter weather impacts outdoor activities in Toronto
Milder winter weather impacts outdoor activities in Toronto

While the city does its best to operate ice rinks with refrigeration systems, toboggan hills and snow loops on public golf courses aren't yet an option. Mark McAllister went exploring for something to do.
3:01
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date

In the fourth story of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.
More Videos