Montreal Old Port New Year’s Eve fireworks event permanently cancelled

People look on as fireworks explode over Montreal's Old Port during New Years Eve celebrations in Montreal, Monday, January 1, 2018. There will be no midnight fireworks to herald the new year in Montreal's Old Port. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 30, 2023 1:30 pm.

Last Updated December 30, 2023 1:42 pm.

MONTREAL — There will be no midnight fireworks to herald the new year in Montreal’s Old Port.

Montréal en Fêtes, the organization that since 2013 has organized a free holiday festival near the city’s waterfront, announced last month that it would no longer stage the event and its New Year’s Eve party.

The Old Port of Montreal Corporation, the entity that manages the area, confirms there will be no other New Year’s Eve fireworks to replace the cancelled festival this year, but the local skating rink will stay open until 1 a.m.

Montréal en Fêtes cited rising production costs, difficulty finding labour and financing challenges among its reasons for cancelling the festival.

The organization claims its New Year’s event was the largest in Canada, drawing as many as 180,000 people to the Old Port festival grounds.

The decision to permanently end the event came one year after the organization cancelled its 2022 edition while it reviewed its financial feasibility. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks: report
Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks: report

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a trade to send OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa to the New York Knicks in exchange for a package including RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and draft considerations, according...

15m ago

Man charged with manslaughter in Roncesvalles fatal incident
Man charged with manslaughter in Roncesvalles fatal incident

Toronto police have charged a man with manslaughter in connection with a fatal incident in Roncesvalles. Officers were called to reports of a medical complaint in the Roncesvalles and Boustead Avenues...

2h ago

Man dies in stabbing at Toronto homeless shelter, 1 arrested
Man dies in stabbing at Toronto homeless shelter, 1 arrested

A man has died after being stabbed early Saturday morning at a homeless shelter near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street. Police were called to the area just before 2 a.m. for reports of a...

2h ago

3 injured in overnight downtown shooting
3 injured in overnight downtown shooting

Three people have been injured after a shooting in downtown Toronto overnight. Police were called to Queen and Parliament Streets at 4:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of a shooting. Two men were found...

6h ago

Top Stories

Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks: report
Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks: report

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a trade to send OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa to the New York Knicks in exchange for a package including RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and draft considerations, according...

15m ago

Man charged with manslaughter in Roncesvalles fatal incident
Man charged with manslaughter in Roncesvalles fatal incident

Toronto police have charged a man with manslaughter in connection with a fatal incident in Roncesvalles. Officers were called to reports of a medical complaint in the Roncesvalles and Boustead Avenues...

2h ago

Man dies in stabbing at Toronto homeless shelter, 1 arrested
Man dies in stabbing at Toronto homeless shelter, 1 arrested

A man has died after being stabbed early Saturday morning at a homeless shelter near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street. Police were called to the area just before 2 a.m. for reports of a...

2h ago

3 injured in overnight downtown shooting
3 injured in overnight downtown shooting

Three people have been injured after a shooting in downtown Toronto overnight. Police were called to Queen and Parliament Streets at 4:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of a shooting. Two men were found...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
How long the Christmas lights can stay up
How long the Christmas lights can stay up

Ask people when is the 'right' time to take down Christmas lights, and you will likely get conflicting answers. There are however guidelines on how long we should be planning to keep them up. David Zura explains.

20h ago

2:11
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'

CityNews revisits a pedestrian bridge that’s been plagued with problems since it was built more than two years ago. We’re hearing more complaints about its upkeep. Pat Taney reports.
3:01
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors

In the last story of our 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll speaks with the head of capital projects for GO Transit about the expansion program that's underway for the network.
2:59
Milder winter weather impacts outdoor activities in Toronto
Milder winter weather impacts outdoor activities in Toronto

While the city does its best to operate ice rinks with refrigeration systems, toboggan hills and snow loops on public golf courses aren't yet an option. Mark McAllister went exploring for something to do.
3:01
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date

In the fourth story of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.
More Videos