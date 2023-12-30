North Korea’s Kim says he’ll launch 3 more spy satellites and build more nuclear weapons in 2024

A visitor stands near a map of North Korea at the unification observatory in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country will launch three additional military spy satellites, build more nuclear weapons and introduce modern unmanned combat equipment in 2024, as he called for “overwhelming” war readiness to cope with U.S.-led confrontational moves, state media reported Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press

Posted December 30, 2023 8:36 pm.

Last Updated December 30, 2023 8:42 pm.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country will launch three additional military spy satellites, build more nuclear weapons and introduce modern unmanned combat equipment in 2024, as he called for “overwhelming” war readiness to cope with U.S.-led confrontational moves, state media reported Sunday.

Kim’s comments, made during a key ruling Workers’ Party meeting to set state goals for next year, suggest he’ll continue a run of weapons tests to expand his arsenal amid long-dormant diplomacy with the United States. Observers say Kim would ultimately hope to use his boosted nuclear capability to wrest greater outside concessions if diplomacy resumes.

During the five-day meeting that ended Saturday, Kim said moves by the United States and its followers against North Korea have been unprecedented this year, pushing the Korean Peninsula to the brink of a nuclear war, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

“The grave situation requires us to accelerate works to acquire overwhelming war response capabilities and thorough and perfect military readiness to suppress any types of provocations by the enemies at a stroke,” Kim said, according to KCNA.

Kim set forth plans to fire three more military spy satellites next year in addition to the country’s first reconnaissance satellite launched in November. He also ordered authorities to press ahead with work to manufacture more nuclear weapons and develop various types of modern unmanned combat equipment such as armed drones and powerful electronic warfare devices, KCNA said.

Kim has been focused on modernizing his nuclear and missile arsenals since his high-stakes nuclear diplomacy with then-President Donald Trump broke down in 2019 due to wrangling over international sanctions on the North. Since last year, Kim’s military has test-fired more than 100 ballistic missiles, many of them nuclear-capable weapons targeting the mainland U.S. and South Korea, in violation of U.N. bans.

The United States and South Korea responded by expanding their military exercises and deploying U.S. strategic assets such as bombers, aircraft carriers and a nuclear-armored submarine. North Korea calls the moves U.S-.led invasion rehearsals.

South Korea’s spy agency said last week that North Korea will likely launch military provocations and cyberattacks ahead of South Korean parliamentary elections in April and the U.S. presidential election in November. The National Intelligence Service said North Korea has conducted nuclear and missile tests and flown a drone across the rivals’ border ahead of the South’s previous parliamentary elections.

Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks
Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a trade to send OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa to the New York Knicks in exchange for a package including RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and draft considerations, the...

3h ago

Man charged with manslaughter in Roncesvalles fatal incident
Man charged with manslaughter in Roncesvalles fatal incident

Toronto police have charged a man with manslaughter in connection with a fatal incident in Roncesvalles. Officers were called to reports of a medical complaint in the Roncesvalles and Boustead Avenues...

8h ago

Man dies in stabbing at Toronto homeless shelter, 1 arrested
Man dies in stabbing at Toronto homeless shelter, 1 arrested

A man has died after being stabbed early Saturday morning at a homeless shelter near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street. Police were called to the area just before 2 a.m. for reports of a...

8h ago

Challenging month for Canadian food banks amid holidays, rising demand
Challenging month for Canadian food banks amid holidays, rising demand

MONTREAL — Increasing demand for food assistance this year, coupled with a regular spike in users during the holiday season, has strained Canadian food banks this month, the directors of multiple Canadian...

1h ago

Top Stories

Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks
Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a trade to send OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa to the New York Knicks in exchange for a package including RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and draft considerations, the...

3h ago

Man charged with manslaughter in Roncesvalles fatal incident
Man charged with manslaughter in Roncesvalles fatal incident

Toronto police have charged a man with manslaughter in connection with a fatal incident in Roncesvalles. Officers were called to reports of a medical complaint in the Roncesvalles and Boustead Avenues...

8h ago

Man dies in stabbing at Toronto homeless shelter, 1 arrested
Man dies in stabbing at Toronto homeless shelter, 1 arrested

A man has died after being stabbed early Saturday morning at a homeless shelter near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street. Police were called to the area just before 2 a.m. for reports of a...

8h ago

Challenging month for Canadian food banks amid holidays, rising demand
Challenging month for Canadian food banks amid holidays, rising demand

MONTREAL — Increasing demand for food assistance this year, coupled with a regular spike in users during the holiday season, has strained Canadian food banks this month, the directors of multiple Canadian...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
2023 wildfires, heat shatter Canadian records
2023 wildfires, heat shatter Canadian records

Experts say 2023 was the warmest year on record. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen is taking a look at some of the extreme climate events across Canada this year and the dire predictions for 2024.
2:51
How long the Christmas lights can stay up
How long the Christmas lights can stay up

Ask people when is the 'right' time to take down Christmas lights, and you will likely get conflicting answers. There are however guidelines on how long we should be planning to keep them up. David Zura explains.

2:34
Wheelchair user says she was denied service at ‘accessible’ restaurant
Wheelchair user says she was denied service at ‘accessible’ restaurant

TikTok creator Taylor Lindsay-Noel says she was denied service at Kasa Moto due to her wheelchair, after the restaurant claimed to be accessible. Michelle Mackey reports on how the Toronto woman is using her platform to create a more inclusive city.

2:11
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'

CityNews revisits a pedestrian bridge that’s been plagued with problems since it was built more than two years ago. We’re hearing more complaints about its upkeep. Pat Taney reports.
3:01
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors

In the last story of our 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll speaks with the head of capital projects for GO Transit about the expansion program that's underway for the network.
More Videos