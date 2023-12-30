Pistons beat Raptors 129-127, snap NBA record-tying losing streak at 28 games

Toronto Raptors guard Dennis Schroder (17) attempts a layup as Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Dave Hogg, The Associated Press

Posted December 30, 2023 8:53 pm.

Last Updated December 30, 2023 8:56 pm.

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons ended their NBA record-tying losing streak at 28 games with a 129-127 victory over the short-handed Toronto Raptors on Saturday night, as Cade Cunningham had 30 points and 12 assists.

The Pistons, who hadn’t won since Oct. 28, matched the Philadelphia 76ers’ record of 28, split over the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. They finished one shy of the record for the four major American and Canadian leagues, set by the Chicago Cardinals during the Second World War.

Jalen Duren had 18 points and 17 rebounds for Detroit (3-29), while Kevin Knox II scored 17 points.

Pascal Siakam had 35 points and Dennis Schroder scored 28 for Toronto, which was playing the second half of a back-to-back. The Raptors traded OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn to the New York Knicks earlier in the day. They received RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, but they were not available on Saturday.

The Pistons led 90-86 going into the fourth and neither team was able to put together a run until back-to-back 3-pointers by Cunningham and Jaden Ivey made it 110-99 with 5:50 to go.

Toronto responded with an 8-2 run, including six points from Scottie Barnes, but Cunningham’s jumper made it 114-107 and the Pistons got three straight stops against Siakam. Another jumper by Cunningham moved the margin to nine with 1:34 to play.

Siakam’s 3-pointer made it 126-122 with 17 seconds left, but the Pistons clinched the game from the line. Gary Trent Jr. hit a 3-pointer with a second left.

The Raptors trailed by eight points at halftime, but Siakam and Trent scored 24 points in eight minutes to put Toronto ahead 75-74. Siakam finished with 20 of Toronto’s 42 points in the quarter, and more importantly, drove Cunningham to the bench with four fouls.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host Cleveland on Monday night.

Pistons: At Houston on Monday night.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Dave Hogg, The Associated Press



Top Stories

Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks
Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a trade to send OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa to the New York Knicks in exchange for a package including RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and draft considerations, the...

3h ago

Man charged with manslaughter in Roncesvalles fatal incident
Man charged with manslaughter in Roncesvalles fatal incident

Toronto police have charged a man with manslaughter in connection with a fatal incident in Roncesvalles. Officers were called to reports of a medical complaint in the Roncesvalles and Boustead Avenues...

8h ago

Man dies in stabbing at Toronto homeless shelter, 1 arrested
Man dies in stabbing at Toronto homeless shelter, 1 arrested

A man has died after being stabbed early Saturday morning at a homeless shelter near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street. Police were called to the area just before 2 a.m. for reports of a...

8h ago

Challenging month for Canadian food banks amid holidays, rising demand
Challenging month for Canadian food banks amid holidays, rising demand

MONTREAL — Increasing demand for food assistance this year, coupled with a regular spike in users during the holiday season, has strained Canadian food banks this month, the directors of multiple Canadian...

1h ago

