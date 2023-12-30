Quebec nurses union says negotiations with provincial government still deadlocked

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 30, 2023 11:30 am.

Last Updated December 30, 2023 11:42 am.

MONTREAL — A labour group representing 80,000 Quebec nurses and other health care workers says its negotiations with the provincial government are still deadlocked heading into the new year.

The Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec was one of several public sector unions that carried out strikes in the last two months amid tense talks with the province.

All other unions announced tentative deals for new collective agreements this week, making the nurses union the only group still without a breakthrough in negotiations.

The union says there are still significant disagreements at the bargaining table and issues related to workload, overtime and compensation for evening, night and weekend work remain unresolved.

The union says it will limit its comments in the media until Jan. 15 so as not to stifle negotiations.

It also says it will not hold any more strike days until then.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dies in stabbing near Bathurst and Lake Shore, 1 arrested
Man dies in stabbing near Bathurst and Lake Shore, 1 arrested

A man has died after being stabbed early Saturday morning near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street. Police were called to the area just before 2 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. A man in his...

3h ago

3 injured in overnight downtown shooting
3 injured in overnight downtown shooting

Three people have been injured after a shooting in downtown Toronto overnight. Police were called to Queen and Parliament Streets at 4:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of a shooting. Two men were found...

3h ago

Expert says number of police shootings in Canada 'spectacularly unrelenting'
Expert says number of police shootings in Canada 'spectacularly unrelenting'

The family of a woman shot by an officer in Edmonton during a wellness check says her death was unnecessary, as the number of police shootings across Canada show little sign of relenting over the past...

1h ago

New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area
New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area

In addition to many private events, there are several New Year's Eve events being held in various cities across the Greater Toronto Area.

Top Stories

Man dies in stabbing near Bathurst and Lake Shore, 1 arrested
Man dies in stabbing near Bathurst and Lake Shore, 1 arrested

A man has died after being stabbed early Saturday morning near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street. Police were called to the area just before 2 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. A man in his...

3h ago

3 injured in overnight downtown shooting
3 injured in overnight downtown shooting

Three people have been injured after a shooting in downtown Toronto overnight. Police were called to Queen and Parliament Streets at 4:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of a shooting. Two men were found...

3h ago

Expert says number of police shootings in Canada 'spectacularly unrelenting'
Expert says number of police shootings in Canada 'spectacularly unrelenting'

The family of a woman shot by an officer in Edmonton during a wellness check says her death was unnecessary, as the number of police shootings across Canada show little sign of relenting over the past...

1h ago

New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area
New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area

In addition to many private events, there are several New Year's Eve events being held in various cities across the Greater Toronto Area.

Most Watched Today

2:11
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'

CityNews revisits a pedestrian bridge that’s been plagued with problems since it was built more than two years ago. We’re hearing more complaints about its upkeep. Pat Taney reports.

22h ago

3:01
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors

In the last story of our 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll speaks with the head of capital projects for GO Transit about the expansion program that's underway for the network.
2:59
Milder winter weather impacts outdoor activities in Toronto
Milder winter weather impacts outdoor activities in Toronto

While the city does its best to operate ice rinks with refrigeration systems, toboggan hills and snow loops on public golf courses aren't yet an option. Mark McAllister went exploring for something to do.
3:01
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date

In the fourth story of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.
1:21
Sikh GTHA students providing care for those in need
Sikh GTHA students providing care for those in need

For the past 7 years students from the Sikh community have been providing care packages for people in need. Brandon Rowe was with them at Yonge Dundas Square and has that story.

More Videos