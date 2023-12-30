Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks: report

Toronto Raptors' OG Anunoby speaks to reporters during media day in Toronto on Monday October 2, 2023.
Toronto Raptors' OG Anunoby speaks to reporters during media day in Toronto on Monday October 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted December 30, 2023 12:40 pm.

Last Updated December 30, 2023 12:50 pm.

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a trade to send OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa to the New York Knicks in exchange for a package including RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and draft considerations, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that 25-year-old Malachi Flynn is also headed to the Knicks as part of this deal.

Anunoby is in the final year of his deal, and although he does have a $19.9 million player option for next season, he is expected to decline it and enter free agency.

Selected by the Raptors in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft, Anunoby has spent his entire seven-year career in Toronto.

Anunoby is primarily known for his defensive prowess and is often tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best offensive player. 

With Anunoby being traded and point guard Fred VanVleet’s off-season departure, Pascal Siakam is now the only remaining player from the Raptors’ 2019 championship season.

Precious Achiuwa, originally a first-round selection for the Miami Heat in 2020, was acquired by the Raptors as part of the sign-and-trade that sent Kyle Lowry to Miami. He’s spent three years with the Raptors, averaging 20.6 minutes across 153 games during that time.

Achiuwa has averaged 7.7 points in 17.5 minutes over 25 games this season.

