Shopping on New Year’s Day 2024? From Costco to Walmart, see what stores are open and closed

By Wyatte Grantham-philips, The Associated Press

Posted December 30, 2023 9:04 am.

Last Updated December 30, 2023 9:12 am.

The New Year is almost upon us. And as the world prepares to ring in 2024, many are winding down from the holidays and getting back into their regular routines — give or take some fresh resolutions.

If you’re planning on grabbing groceries or doing some other shopping to kick off the new year, it’s wise to double check stores’ hours. While more businesses typically stay open on New Year’s Day compared to Christmas Day, a handful of chains still cut back on hours or shut their doors to commemorate the holiday. Some also close up shop early for New Year’s Eve.

Operations can vary on location. When in doubt, call ahead or check hours of stores in your neighborhood online.

Here’s a rundown of major store hours and which businesses are open and closed in the U.S. this New Year’s Day.

IS WALMART OPEN ON NEW YEAR’S DAY?

Walmart is open with normal hours on New Year’s Day.

IS TARGET OPEN ON NEW YEAR’S DAY?

Target is open with regular operating hours on New Year’s Day.

IS COSTCO OPEN ON NEW YEAR’S DAY?

All Costco warehouses in the U.S. are closed on New Year’s Day.

IS CVS OPEN ON NEW YEAR’S DAY?

Many CVS Pharmacy locations will operate with normal hours on New Year’s, but some non-24 locations may have reduced hours. You can call ahead or double check local hours online.

IS WALGREENS OPEN ON NEW YEAR’S DAY?

Walgreens will be open with regular hours on New Year’s Day, but pharmacy hours can vary by location. It’s best to check ahead online.

IS STARBUCKS OPEN ON NEW YEAR’S DAY?

Many Starbucks locations will be open on New Year’s Day, but hours can vary — with the coffee company noting that “stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs” throughout the holiday season. It’s best to check ahead online.

WHAT OTHER STORES ARE OPEN ON NEW YEAR’S DAY?

Here’s a list of other grocery, convenience and retail chains that are open on New Year’s Day:

1. Albertsons: Stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacy openings may vary.

2. Home Depot: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

3. IKEA: Stores are open with regular hours.

4. Jewel-Osco: Stores will be open, but most pharmacies will be closed.

5. Kroger: Stores will be open with regular hours.

6. Lowe’s: Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

7. Macy’s: Stores are open with regular hours, which may vary by location.

8. Meijer: Stores are open from 6 a.m. to midnight.

9. Rite Aid: Stores are open with regular hours.

10. Safeway: Stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacy hours may vary.

11. Sheetz: Stores are open with regular hours (24/7).

12. 7-Eleven: Most stores are open 24/7 (including on New Year’s Day), but some locations’ hours can vary.

WHAT STORES ARE CLOSED ON NEW YEAR’S DAY?

In addition to Costco, here are some other stores that close their doors for New Year’s Day:

1. ALDI: Stores are closed.

2. Sam’s Club: Stores are closed.

3. Trader Joe’s: Stores are closed.

Wyatte Grantham-philips, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dies in stabbing near Bathurst and Lake Shore, 1 arrested
Man dies in stabbing near Bathurst and Lake Shore, 1 arrested

A man has died after being stabbed early Saturday morning near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street. Police were called to the area just before 2 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. A man in his...

2h ago

3 injured in overnight downtown shooting
3 injured in overnight downtown shooting

Three people have been injured after a shooting in downtown Toronto overnight. Police were called to Queen and Parliament Streets at 4:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of a shooting. Two men were found...

1h ago

New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area
New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area

In addition to many private events, there are several New Year's Eve events being held in various cities across the Greater Toronto Area.
Weekend need-to-know: Take a dip into the New Year
Weekend need-to-know: Take a dip into the New Year

While most people will be preparing to celebrate New Year's Eve this Sunday, there are still lots of events to attend in the GTA over the weekend. More information on how to celebrate New Year's can...

Top Stories

Man dies in stabbing near Bathurst and Lake Shore, 1 arrested
Man dies in stabbing near Bathurst and Lake Shore, 1 arrested

A man has died after being stabbed early Saturday morning near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street. Police were called to the area just before 2 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. A man in his...

2h ago

3 injured in overnight downtown shooting
3 injured in overnight downtown shooting

Three people have been injured after a shooting in downtown Toronto overnight. Police were called to Queen and Parliament Streets at 4:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of a shooting. Two men were found...

1h ago

New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area
New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area

In addition to many private events, there are several New Year's Eve events being held in various cities across the Greater Toronto Area.
Weekend need-to-know: Take a dip into the New Year
Weekend need-to-know: Take a dip into the New Year

While most people will be preparing to celebrate New Year's Eve this Sunday, there are still lots of events to attend in the GTA over the weekend. More information on how to celebrate New Year's can...

Most Watched Today

2:11
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'

CityNews revisits a pedestrian bridge that’s been plagued with problems since it was built more than two years ago. We’re hearing more complaints about its upkeep. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

3:01
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors

In the last story of our 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll speaks with the head of capital projects for GO Transit about the expansion program that's underway for the network.
2:59
Milder winter weather impacts outdoor activities in Toronto
Milder winter weather impacts outdoor activities in Toronto

While the city does its best to operate ice rinks with refrigeration systems, toboggan hills and snow loops on public golf courses aren't yet an option. Mark McAllister went exploring for something to do.
3:01
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date

In the fourth story of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.
1:21
Sikh GTHA students providing care for those in need
Sikh GTHA students providing care for those in need

For the past 7 years students from the Sikh community have been providing care packages for people in need. Brandon Rowe was with them at Yonge Dundas Square and has that story.

More Videos