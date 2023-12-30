Thousands accuse Serbia’s ruling populists of election fraud at a Belgrade rally

Marinika Tepic, center, a member of the Serbia Against Violence coalition, who is currently on hunger strike, attends a demonstration downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Thousands of people gathered to protest what election observers said were widespread vote irregularities during a recent general election. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Jovana Gec, The Associated Press

Posted December 30, 2023 7:51 am.

Last Updated December 30, 2023 7:56 am.

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Thousands of people rallied in Serbia’s capital on Saturday, chanting “Thieves!” and accusing the populist authorities of President Aleksandar Vucic of orchestrating a fraud during a recent general election.

The big rally in central Belgrade capped nearly two weeks of street protests against reported widespread irregularities during the Dec. 17 parliamentary and local ballot that were also noted by international election observers.

The ruling Serbian Progressive Party was declared the election winner but the main opposition alliance, Serbia Against Violence, has claimed the election was stolen, particularly in the vote for the Belgrade city authorities.

Serbia Against Violence has led daily protests since Dec. 17 demanding that the vote be annulled and rerun. Tensions have soared following violent incidents and arrests of opposition supporters at a protest last weekend.

The crowd at the rally on Saturday roared in approval at the appearance of Marinika Tepic, a leading opposition politician who has been on a hunger strike since the ballot. Tepic’s health reportedly has been jeopardized and she was expected to be hospitalized after appearing at the rally.

“These elections must be rerun,” a frail-looking Tepic told the crowd, waving feebly from the stage and saying she doesn’t have the strength to make a longer speech.

Another opposition politician, Radomir Lazovic, urged the international community “not to stay silent,” and put pressure on Vucic to hold a new election in free and fair conditions.

The opposition has urged an international probe of the vote after representatives of several international rights watchdogs observing the elections reported multiple irregularities, including cases of vote-buying and ballot box stuffing.

Vucic and his party have rejected the reports as “fabricated.”

Saturday’s gathering symbolically was organized at a central area in Belgrade that in the early 1990s was the scene of demonstrations against strongman Slobodan Milosevic’s warmongering and undemocratic policies.

Critics nowadays say that Vucic, who was an ultranationalist ally of Milosevic in the 1990s, has reinstated that autocracy in Serbia since coming to power in 2012, by taking full control over the media and all state institutions.

Vucic has said the elections were fair and his party won. He accused the opposition of inciting violence at protests with the aim of overthrowing the government under instructions from abroad, which opposition leaders have denied.

On Sunday evening, protesters tried to enter Belgrade city hall, breaking windows, before riot police pushed them back using tear gas, pepper spray and batons. Police detained at least 38 people.

Serbia is formally seeking membership in the European Union, but the Balkan nation has maintained close ties with Moscow and has refused to join Western sanctions imposed on Russia over the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russian officials have extended full support to Vucic in the crackdown against the protesters and backed his claims that the vote was free and fair.

Jovana Gec, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dies in stabbing near Bathurst and Lake Shore, 1 arrested
Man dies in stabbing near Bathurst and Lake Shore, 1 arrested

A man has died after being stabbed early Saturday morning near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street. Police were called to the area just before 2 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. A man in his...

54m ago

3 injured in overnight downtown shooting
3 injured in overnight downtown shooting

Three people have been injured after a shooting in downtown Toronto overnight. Police were called to Queen and Parliament Streets at 4:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of a shooting. Two men were found...

1h ago

New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area
New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area

In addition to many private events, there are several New Year's Eve events being held in various cities across the Greater Toronto Area.
Weekend need-to-know: Take a dip into the New Year
Weekend need-to-know: Take a dip into the New Year

While most people will be preparing to celebrate New Year's Eve this Sunday, there are still lots of events to attend in the GTA over the weekend. More information on how to celebrate New Year's can...

Top Stories

Man dies in stabbing near Bathurst and Lake Shore, 1 arrested
Man dies in stabbing near Bathurst and Lake Shore, 1 arrested

A man has died after being stabbed early Saturday morning near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street. Police were called to the area just before 2 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. A man in his...

54m ago

3 injured in overnight downtown shooting
3 injured in overnight downtown shooting

Three people have been injured after a shooting in downtown Toronto overnight. Police were called to Queen and Parliament Streets at 4:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of a shooting. Two men were found...

1h ago

New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area
New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area

In addition to many private events, there are several New Year's Eve events being held in various cities across the Greater Toronto Area.
Weekend need-to-know: Take a dip into the New Year
Weekend need-to-know: Take a dip into the New Year

While most people will be preparing to celebrate New Year's Eve this Sunday, there are still lots of events to attend in the GTA over the weekend. More information on how to celebrate New Year's can...

Most Watched Today

2:11
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'

CityNews revisits a pedestrian bridge that’s been plagued with problems since it was built more than two years ago. We’re hearing more complaints about its upkeep. Pat Taney reports.

19h ago

3:01
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors

In the last story of our 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll speaks with the head of capital projects for GO Transit about the expansion program that's underway for the network.
2:59
Milder winter weather impacts outdoor activities in Toronto
Milder winter weather impacts outdoor activities in Toronto

While the city does its best to operate ice rinks with refrigeration systems, toboggan hills and snow loops on public golf courses aren't yet an option. Mark McAllister went exploring for something to do.
3:01
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date

In the fourth story of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.
1:21
Sikh GTHA students providing care for those in need
Sikh GTHA students providing care for those in need

For the past 7 years students from the Sikh community have been providing care packages for people in need. Brandon Rowe was with them at Yonge Dundas Square and has that story.

More Videos