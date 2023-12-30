Venice is limiting tourist groups to 25 people starting in June to protect the popular lagoon city

FILE -Tourists walk in a crowded street in Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Venice on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 announced new limits on the size of tourist groups in another measure aimed at reducing the pressure of mass tourism on the famed canal city. Starting in June, groups will be limited to 25 people. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted December 30, 2023 10:04 am.

Last Updated December 30, 2023 10:12 am.

MILAN (AP) — The Italian city of Venice announced new limits Saturday on the size of tourist groups, the latest move to reduce the pressure of mass tourism on the famed canal city.

Starting in June, groups will be limited to 25 people, or roughly half the capacity of a tourist bus, and the use of loudspeakers, “which can generate confusion and disturbances,” will be banned, the city said in a statement.

The city official charged with security, Elisabetta Pesce, said the policies were aimed at improving the movement of groups through Venice’s historic center as well as the heavily visited islands of Murano, Burano and Torcello.

The city previously announced plans to test a new day-tripper fee this year. The 5 euros ($5.45) per person fee will be applied on 29 peak days between April and mid-July, including most weekends. It is intended to regulate crowds, encourage longer visits and improve the quality of life for Venice residents.

The U.N. cultural agency cited tourism’s impact on the fragile lagoon city as a major factor in it twice considering placing Venice on UNESCO’s list of heritage sites in danger.

The city escaped the first time by limiting the arrival of large cruise ships through the Giudecca Canal and again in September when it announced the roll-out of the day-tripper charge, which had been delayed when tourism declined during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dies in stabbing near Bathurst and Lake Shore, 1 arrested
Man dies in stabbing near Bathurst and Lake Shore, 1 arrested

A man has died after being stabbed early Saturday morning near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street. Police were called to the area just before 2 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. A man in his...

2h ago

3 injured in overnight downtown shooting
3 injured in overnight downtown shooting

Three people have been injured after a shooting in downtown Toronto overnight. Police were called to Queen and Parliament Streets at 4:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of a shooting. Two men were found...

1h ago

New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area
New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area

In addition to many private events, there are several New Year's Eve events being held in various cities across the Greater Toronto Area.
Weekend need-to-know: Take a dip into the New Year
Weekend need-to-know: Take a dip into the New Year

While most people will be preparing to celebrate New Year's Eve this Sunday, there are still lots of events to attend in the GTA over the weekend. More information on how to celebrate New Year's can...

Top Stories

Man dies in stabbing near Bathurst and Lake Shore, 1 arrested
Man dies in stabbing near Bathurst and Lake Shore, 1 arrested

A man has died after being stabbed early Saturday morning near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street. Police were called to the area just before 2 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. A man in his...

2h ago

3 injured in overnight downtown shooting
3 injured in overnight downtown shooting

Three people have been injured after a shooting in downtown Toronto overnight. Police were called to Queen and Parliament Streets at 4:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of a shooting. Two men were found...

1h ago

New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area
New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area

In addition to many private events, there are several New Year's Eve events being held in various cities across the Greater Toronto Area.
Weekend need-to-know: Take a dip into the New Year
Weekend need-to-know: Take a dip into the New Year

While most people will be preparing to celebrate New Year's Eve this Sunday, there are still lots of events to attend in the GTA over the weekend. More information on how to celebrate New Year's can...

Most Watched Today

2:11
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'

CityNews revisits a pedestrian bridge that’s been plagued with problems since it was built more than two years ago. We’re hearing more complaints about its upkeep. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

3:01
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors

In the last story of our 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll speaks with the head of capital projects for GO Transit about the expansion program that's underway for the network.
2:59
Milder winter weather impacts outdoor activities in Toronto
Milder winter weather impacts outdoor activities in Toronto

While the city does its best to operate ice rinks with refrigeration systems, toboggan hills and snow loops on public golf courses aren't yet an option. Mark McAllister went exploring for something to do.
3:01
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date

In the fourth story of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.
1:21
Sikh GTHA students providing care for those in need
Sikh GTHA students providing care for those in need

For the past 7 years students from the Sikh community have been providing care packages for people in need. Brandon Rowe was with them at Yonge Dundas Square and has that story.

More Videos