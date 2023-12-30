Weapons seen in 2 separate armed robberies on Kipling Avenue

Toronto Police Service cruiser. CITYNEWS

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted December 30, 2023 9:07 pm.

Weapons were seen in two separate armed robberies that took place on Kipling Avenue on Saturday night.

The first took place near Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road at approximately 7:47 p.m. in a store in the area. Police say the suspects produced a knife and a gun. Police are on scene and have reported no injuries.

Three suspects are in custody and there are no outstanding parties. An investigation is ongoing.

The second took place just 10 minutes later, near Kipling Avenue and Jutland Road at approximately 7:57 p.m.

The suspects were armed with a gun in a retail robbery. There were no reported injuries, and two male suspects fled in a black vehicle last seen going northbound on Kipling Ave.

Police are on scene investigating.

