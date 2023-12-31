After landmark legislation, Indiana Republican leadership call for short, ‘fine-tuning’ session

FILE - The Indiana Statehouse appears on May 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. Indiana's Republican leaders are calling for a short 2024 session focused on "fine-tuning" policy. The session beginning Jan. 8, 2024, must adjourn by March 14. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File) Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Isabella Volmert, The Associated Press

Posted December 31, 2023 12:09 am.

Last Updated December 31, 2023 12:12 am.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Keep it short. That has been the directive from leadership in Indiana leading up to the 2024 legislative session.

But with the approaching 2024 general election and following landmark conservative legislation in recent years, including a near-total ban on abortion, a wide expansion on school vouchers and a law restricting the use of students’ preferred pronouns in schools, that might not take place.

It’s likely legislation on similar social issues will reach the floor again, even while leaders of the state’s Republican trifecta say they want a session of “fine-tuning” policy.

“We’ll have a more limited and focused agenda,” House Speaker Todd Huston, a Republican, told reporters in November.

Here is what is and isn’t expected this year.

The session beginning Jan. 8 must adjourn by March 14 and will be closed to items with a fiscal impact. Indiana holds longer, budget-making sessions during odd years.

The consistent top priority across the statehouse and political aisle this year is improving literacy and education outcomes following significant setbacks from the pandemic. About 18% of third graders did not pass Indiana’s reading test last year, according to the Department of Education.

Indiana policy is to hold back students who do not pass the test, but GOP lawmakers say exemptions allow students to easily move on to the next grade and want to tighten the regulation. More than 96% of students who did not pass the reading test were advanced to the fourth grade, the education department reported.

Critics say class sizes are at risk of becoming unmanageable and schools will not have the appropriate staff or resources to keep up should legislation cause more students to repeat grades.

Truancy also has been a focus for lawmakers going into the new year. About 1 in 5 students were chronically absent from Indiana schools during the 2022-2023 year, meaning they missed about three and a half weeks of class, according to department data.

Bipartisan concern has been leveled at the cost and availability of early childcare in Indiana. Republican leaders have indicated interest in easing regulations to make it easier to open and operate childcare facilities, while Democratic lawmakers have called for a childcare tax credit.

“Daycare is a constant challenge from the Ohio River to the Michigan line,” Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, a Republican, said in a speech outlining priorities in November.

Huston also put antisemitism on college campuses in his top priorities in light of the Israel-Hamas war.

He wants to pass a measure to define antisemitism as religious discrimination and “provide educational opportunities free of religious discrimination.” A House bill with the same language died in the Senate during the 2023 session.

“Our Jewish students should know they will be safe on campuses throughout Indiana and not be subjected to antisemitic teaching or materials,” Huston said during a speech in November.

Gov. Eric Holcomb plans to announce his agenda in the upcoming weeks. His term will end in 2024 because Indiana law does not allow governors to serve more than two successive terms.

The Republican governor who received widespread attention for his 2023 public health proposal allowing counties to opt in for funding on services, such as chronic disease prevention, has hinted at early education and workforce development priorities for his final legislative session.

Republican leaders have been quiet on a number of hot button subjects on the heels of recent laws that made national headlines. With half of the state’s senators and all of its representatives up for reelection in 2024, some lawmakers may attempt to raise their profiles with bills addressing topics such as reproduction or gender that have been similarly enacted in other Republican-led states.

Indiana’s primary election is May 7.

State Senate Democratic leader Greg Taylor said his party will keep “social issues” off the table.

“We’re going to be in a defensive posture,” he said at a panel in November.

However, Republicans continue to enjoy supermajority control in both chambers as they have since the 2012 elections.

Hoosiers can expect no movement on two subjects: gambling and marijuana legalization.

Top Republican leaders said gambling measures are off the table after a former lawmaker recently pleaded guilty to accepting the promise of lucrative employment from a casino company in return for favorable action in the general assembly in 2019.

Marijuana legislation is also unlikely to see any movement in the upcoming year, even as Indiana becomes increasingly marooned by pot-friendly states including Ohio, where voters approved adult recreational use in November through a citizen initiative.

Isabella Volmert, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks
Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a trade to send OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa to the New York Knicks in exchange for a package including RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and draft considerations, the...

7h ago

Weapons seen in 2 separate armed robberies on Kipling Avenue
Weapons seen in 2 separate armed robberies on Kipling Avenue

Weapons were seen in two separate armed robberies that took place on Kipling Avenue on Saturday night. The first took place near Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road at approximately 7:47 p.m. in a store in...

4h ago

Man charged with manslaughter in Roncesvalles fatal incident
Man charged with manslaughter in Roncesvalles fatal incident

Toronto police have charged a man with manslaughter in connection with a fatal incident in Roncesvalles. Officers were called to reports of a medical complaint in the Roncesvalles and Boustead Avenues...

12h ago

Challenging month for Canadian food banks amid holidays, rising demand
Challenging month for Canadian food banks amid holidays, rising demand

MONTREAL — Increasing demand for food assistance this year, coupled with a regular spike in users during the holiday season, has strained Canadian food banks this month, the directors of multiple Canadian...

5h ago

Top Stories

Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks
Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a trade to send OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa to the New York Knicks in exchange for a package including RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and draft considerations, the...

7h ago

Weapons seen in 2 separate armed robberies on Kipling Avenue
Weapons seen in 2 separate armed robberies on Kipling Avenue

Weapons were seen in two separate armed robberies that took place on Kipling Avenue on Saturday night. The first took place near Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road at approximately 7:47 p.m. in a store in...

4h ago

Man charged with manslaughter in Roncesvalles fatal incident
Man charged with manslaughter in Roncesvalles fatal incident

Toronto police have charged a man with manslaughter in connection with a fatal incident in Roncesvalles. Officers were called to reports of a medical complaint in the Roncesvalles and Boustead Avenues...

12h ago

Challenging month for Canadian food banks amid holidays, rising demand
Challenging month for Canadian food banks amid holidays, rising demand

MONTREAL — Increasing demand for food assistance this year, coupled with a regular spike in users during the holiday season, has strained Canadian food banks this month, the directors of multiple Canadian...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
2023 wildfires, heat shatter Canadian records
2023 wildfires, heat shatter Canadian records

Experts say 2023 was the warmest year on record. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen is taking a look at some of the extreme climate events across Canada this year and the dire predictions for 2024.
2:51
How long the Christmas lights can stay up
How long the Christmas lights can stay up

Ask people when is the 'right' time to take down Christmas lights, and you will likely get conflicting answers. There are however guidelines on how long we should be planning to keep them up. David Zura explains.

2:34
Wheelchair user says she was denied service at ‘accessible’ restaurant
Wheelchair user says she was denied service at ‘accessible’ restaurant

TikTok creator Taylor Lindsay-Noel says she was denied service at Kasa Moto due to her wheelchair, after the restaurant claimed to be accessible. Michelle Mackey reports on how the Toronto woman is using her platform to create a more inclusive city.

2:11
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'

CityNews revisits a pedestrian bridge that’s been plagued with problems since it was built more than two years ago. We’re hearing more complaints about its upkeep. Pat Taney reports.
3:01
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors

In the last story of our 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll speaks with the head of capital projects for GO Transit about the expansion program that's underway for the network.
More Videos