Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi is declared winner of election that opposition wants redone

By Sam Mednick And Jean-yves Kamale, The Associated Press

Posted December 31, 2023 10:32 am.

Last Updated December 31, 2023 10:42 am.

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi won reelection with more than 70% of the vote, the country’s election commission said Sunday.

The preliminary results of the Dec. 20 election were announced in the capital, Kinshasa, amid demands from the opposition and some civil society groups for the vote to be rerun due to massive logistical problems that put the validity of the outcome into question.

Tshisekedi was followed by businessman Moise Katumbi, who received 18% of the vote, and Martin Fayulu, who received 5%. Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege, a physician renowned for treating women brutalized by sexual violence in eastern Congo, got less than 1%.

The election had more than a 40% turnout with some 18 million people voting. The results will be sent to the constitutional court for confirmation, election chief, Denis Kadima said.

___

Mednick reported from Dakar, Senegal

Sam Mednick And Jean-yves Kamale, The Associated Press

