Erdogan lashes out at opposition for ‘exploiting’ dispute between football clubs and Saudi Arabia

By The Associated Press

Posted December 31, 2023 5:23 am.

Last Updated December 31, 2023 5:26 am.

Istanbul (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blamed opposition parties for “exploiting” a dispute between two Turkish football clubs and Saudi officials.

The Turkish Super Cup final that was to be played in Saudi Arabia on Friday was postponed indefinitely after Istanbul rivals, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, refused to take to the pitch and returned home. Hundreds of fans of both clubs arrived at Istanbul’s airports before dawn to greet and cheer them.

A joint statement by the Turkish Football Federation and the clubs on Friday cited “organizational disruptions” as the reason for the postponement, and thanked Saudi Arabia for its efforts in organizing the game.

However, media reports claimed the dispute was centered around players wearing jerseys featuring Turkey’s secularist founding father, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, and carrying a banner with his motto, “Peace at home, Peace in the world.” 2023 is the centennial of the proclamation of modern Turkey by Ataturk, and both clubs had earlier pressed for the game to be played on home soil rather than Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, media reports had claimed Turkey’s national anthem would not be played and Turkish flags would not be allowed in the stadium, but Turkish officials denied those claims.

The dispute became a hot-button issue over the weekend and featured extensively on opposition media outlets. However pro-government media outlets, as well as the clubs, the football federation and Turkish politicians remained mostly quiet on the subject.

Turkey’s conservative president broke his silence late Saturday night during an awards ceremony.

“We wish for Turkish sports, especially football, to become a topic not of disputes, but of successes. Turning sports into a topic of daily political rivalry is wrong and serves no benefit to our sports,” he said.

“We see that the statements made by opposition parties since last night are just the latest examples of political exploitation,” he added.

Saudi Arabia has moved in recent years to stage international games and tournaments ahead of the men’s World Cup it is all but certain to host in 2034. Spain and Italy are set to stage their Super Cups there in January.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks
Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a trade to send OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa to the New York Knicks in exchange for a package including RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and draft considerations, the...

12h ago

Weapons seen in 2 separate armed robberies on Kipling Avenue
Weapons seen in 2 separate armed robberies on Kipling Avenue

Weapons were seen in two separate armed robberies that took place on Kipling Avenue on Saturday night. The first took place near Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road at approximately 7:47 p.m. in a store in...

9h ago

Man charged with manslaughter in Roncesvalles fatal incident
Man charged with manslaughter in Roncesvalles fatal incident

Toronto police have charged a man with manslaughter in connection with a fatal incident in Roncesvalles. Officers were called to reports of a medical complaint in the Roncesvalles and Boustead Avenues...

17h ago

Challenging month for Canadian food banks amid holidays, rising demand
Challenging month for Canadian food banks amid holidays, rising demand

MONTREAL — Increasing demand for food assistance this year, coupled with a regular spike in users during the holiday season, has strained Canadian food banks this month, the directors of multiple Canadian...

10h ago

Top Stories

Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks
Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a trade to send OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa to the New York Knicks in exchange for a package including RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and draft considerations, the...

12h ago

Weapons seen in 2 separate armed robberies on Kipling Avenue
Weapons seen in 2 separate armed robberies on Kipling Avenue

Weapons were seen in two separate armed robberies that took place on Kipling Avenue on Saturday night. The first took place near Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road at approximately 7:47 p.m. in a store in...

9h ago

Man charged with manslaughter in Roncesvalles fatal incident
Man charged with manslaughter in Roncesvalles fatal incident

Toronto police have charged a man with manslaughter in connection with a fatal incident in Roncesvalles. Officers were called to reports of a medical complaint in the Roncesvalles and Boustead Avenues...

17h ago

Challenging month for Canadian food banks amid holidays, rising demand
Challenging month for Canadian food banks amid holidays, rising demand

MONTREAL — Increasing demand for food assistance this year, coupled with a regular spike in users during the holiday season, has strained Canadian food banks this month, the directors of multiple Canadian...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
2023 wildfires, heat shatter Canadian records
2023 wildfires, heat shatter Canadian records

Experts say 2023 was the warmest year on record. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen is taking a look at some of the extreme climate events across Canada this year and the dire predictions for 2024.
2:51
How long the Christmas lights can stay up
How long the Christmas lights can stay up

Ask people when is the 'right' time to take down Christmas lights, and you will likely get conflicting answers. There are however guidelines on how long we should be planning to keep them up. David Zura explains.

2:34
Wheelchair user says she was denied service at ‘accessible’ restaurant
Wheelchair user says she was denied service at ‘accessible’ restaurant

TikTok creator Taylor Lindsay-Noel says she was denied service at Kasa Moto due to her wheelchair, after the restaurant claimed to be accessible. Michelle Mackey reports on how the Toronto woman is using her platform to create a more inclusive city.

2:11
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'

CityNews revisits a pedestrian bridge that’s been plagued with problems since it was built more than two years ago. We’re hearing more complaints about its upkeep. Pat Taney reports.
3:01
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors

In the last story of our 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll speaks with the head of capital projects for GO Transit about the expansion program that's underway for the network.
More Videos