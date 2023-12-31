In rare apology, Israeli minister says she ‘sinned’ for her role in reforms that tore country apart

Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes on Khan Younis, Southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 31, 2023 2:55 pm.

Last Updated December 31, 2023 3:12 pm.

JERUSALEM (AP) — A former member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet offered a rare public apology Sunday for contributing to the internal strife in Israel that preceded the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip.

The mea culpa by Galit Distel Atbaryan, a lawmaker from Netanyahu’s Likud Party, was one of the first times a Likud member has accepted responsibility for the polarized atmosphere ahead of the attack, which triggered a devastating war that has continued for nearly three months.

Distel Atbaryan appeared to accept the argument that the internal divisions created perceptions of weakness that encouraged Hamas to attack.

“I’m here sitting and telling you, the democratic, secular public: I sinned against you, I caused pain for you, I caused you to fear for your lives here, and I am sorry for this,” she told Channel 13 TV.

Distel Atbaryan added that she was taking responsibility for her role in the massive protests and civil discord that erupted after Netanyahu’s right-wing government attempted to implement a far-reaching overhaul of the judicial system. The crisis sparked mass protests, alarmed business leaders and former security chiefs, and drew concern from the United States and other close allies.

“I was one of those people that caused the state to be weakened, that harmed people,” she said. “I created a split, I created a rift, and I created tension. And this tension brought weakness. And this weakness, in many ways, brought massacre.”

Distel Atbaryan, who served as public diplomacy minister, was one of Netanyahu’s strongest supporters and drew attention for her harsh criticism of his opponents.

But days after the Oct. 7 attack, she resigned when it was clear that other government ministries were handling her responsibilities.

Distel Atbaryan said the office was a “waste of public funds” during wartime. She has remained as a member of parliament in the Likud.

___

Find more of AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman, 19, dies in shooting at Mississauga nightclub
Woman, 19, dies in shooting at Mississauga nightclub

A 19-year-old woman has died after a shooting at a Mississauga nightclub. Peel police say they responded to the shooting in the area of Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue East just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday...

3h ago

New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area
New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area

In addition to many private events, there are several New Year's Eve events being held in various cities across the Greater Toronto Area.
Toronto to open city warming centres Sunday night
Toronto to open city warming centres Sunday night

The City of Toronto's warming centres will be opening up their doors at 5 p.m. Sunday night due to the current forecast. The four warming centres are activated when temperatures reach -5 C or when Environment...

4h ago

Drag performer slur perpetuates myths, Ont. judge rules, defamation suit advances
Drag performer slur perpetuates myths, Ont. judge rules, defamation suit advances

A lawyer for a drag performer says a recent Ontario court ruling signals people using dangerous anti-LGBTQ slurs can't hide behind certain free speech protections to shield themselves from legal accountability.  The...

37m ago

Top Stories

Woman, 19, dies in shooting at Mississauga nightclub
Woman, 19, dies in shooting at Mississauga nightclub

A 19-year-old woman has died after a shooting at a Mississauga nightclub. Peel police say they responded to the shooting in the area of Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue East just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday...

3h ago

New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area
New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area

In addition to many private events, there are several New Year's Eve events being held in various cities across the Greater Toronto Area.
Toronto to open city warming centres Sunday night
Toronto to open city warming centres Sunday night

The City of Toronto's warming centres will be opening up their doors at 5 p.m. Sunday night due to the current forecast. The four warming centres are activated when temperatures reach -5 C or when Environment...

4h ago

Drag performer slur perpetuates myths, Ont. judge rules, defamation suit advances
Drag performer slur perpetuates myths, Ont. judge rules, defamation suit advances

A lawyer for a drag performer says a recent Ontario court ruling signals people using dangerous anti-LGBTQ slurs can't hide behind certain free speech protections to shield themselves from legal accountability.  The...

37m ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
2023 wildfires, heat shatter Canadian records
2023 wildfires, heat shatter Canadian records

Experts say 2023 was the warmest year on record. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen is taking a look at some of the extreme climate events across Canada this year and the dire predictions for 2024.
2:51
How long the Christmas lights can stay up
How long the Christmas lights can stay up

Ask people when is the 'right' time to take down Christmas lights, and you will likely get conflicting answers. There are however guidelines on how long we should be planning to keep them up. David Zura explains.

2:34
Wheelchair user says she was denied service at ‘accessible’ restaurant
Wheelchair user says she was denied service at ‘accessible’ restaurant

TikTok creator Taylor Lindsay-Noel says she was denied service at Kasa Moto due to her wheelchair, after the restaurant claimed to be accessible. Michelle Mackey reports on how the Toronto woman is using her platform to create a more inclusive city.

2:11
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'

CityNews revisits a pedestrian bridge that’s been plagued with problems since it was built more than two years ago. We’re hearing more complaints about its upkeep. Pat Taney reports.
3:01
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors

In the last story of our 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll speaks with the head of capital projects for GO Transit about the expansion program that's underway for the network.
More Videos