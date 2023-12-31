Woman dies in shooting at Mississauga nightclub

Peel Regional Police cruiser.
Peel Regional Police cruiser. CITYNEWS/Ken Townsend

By Meredith Bond

Posted December 31, 2023 7:43 am.

A woman has died after a shooting at a Mississauga nightclub.

Peel police say they responded to the shooting in the area of Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue East just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries where she was pronounced dead.

No further details, including whether the shooting happened inside or outside the nightclub, have been released.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Police have said there is no threat to public safety. The investigation is ongoing.

