Off-duty police officer is killed in North Carolina after witnessing a crime at a gas station

By The Associated Press

Posted December 31, 2023 10:25 am.

Last Updated December 31, 2023 10:26 am.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — An off-duty police officer was shot and killed in North Carolina after witnessing a crime at a gas station and approaching the two suspects, officials said.

The police sergeant, whose name hasn’t been released, was a 22-year veteran of the Greensboro Police Department, Chief John Thompson said during a news conference Saturday night. Thompson didn’t specify what crime the off-duty officer witnessed or provide additional details about the events leading up to the shooting earlier that afternoon.

Police were searching for two men in their 20s and a black Chevrolet Equinox, according a statewide alert sent to the public by the the Greensboro Police Department. The Blue Alert was sent about two hours after the shooting and canceled roughly two hours later. A Blue Alert is used when a law enforcement officer has been seriously injured, killed or gone missing.

Thompson said another off-duty Greensboro officer and a paramedic were on scene when the shooting occurred and immediately rendered aid to their wounded colleague. The sergeant was pronounced dead at a local medical facility.

“He was a loving husband, father, son and brother with 22 years of service to the department,” Thompson said in prepared remarks.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, who also spoke to local media Saturday night, said the department needs time and space to complete its investigation and bring the suspects to justice.

“Words are inadequate right now,” she said. “There’s really nothing I can say that’s going to give the family or the officers any comfort. What happened today was a senseless act of violence.”

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, pledging “all available state resources to catch those who killed a Greensboro police officer.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman dies in shooting at Mississauga nightclub
Woman dies in shooting at Mississauga nightclub

A woman has died after a shooting at a Mississauga nightclub. Peel police say they responded to the shooting in the area of Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue East just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The...

2h ago

New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area
New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area

In addition to many private events, there are several New Year's Eve events being held in various cities across the Greater Toronto Area.
Toronto to open city warming centres Sunday night
Toronto to open city warming centres Sunday night

The City of Toronto's warming centres will be opening up their doors at 5 p.m. Sunday night due to the current forecast. The four warming centres are activated when temperatures reach -5 C or when Environment...

13m ago

Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks
Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a trade to send OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa to the New York Knicks in exchange for a package including RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and draft considerations, the...

16h ago

Top Stories

Woman dies in shooting at Mississauga nightclub
Woman dies in shooting at Mississauga nightclub

A woman has died after a shooting at a Mississauga nightclub. Peel police say they responded to the shooting in the area of Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue East just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The...

2h ago

New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area
New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area

In addition to many private events, there are several New Year's Eve events being held in various cities across the Greater Toronto Area.
Toronto to open city warming centres Sunday night
Toronto to open city warming centres Sunday night

The City of Toronto's warming centres will be opening up their doors at 5 p.m. Sunday night due to the current forecast. The four warming centres are activated when temperatures reach -5 C or when Environment...

13m ago

Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks
Raptors to trade OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a trade to send OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa to the New York Knicks in exchange for a package including RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and draft considerations, the...

16h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
2023 wildfires, heat shatter Canadian records
2023 wildfires, heat shatter Canadian records

Experts say 2023 was the warmest year on record. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen is taking a look at some of the extreme climate events across Canada this year and the dire predictions for 2024.
2:51
How long the Christmas lights can stay up
How long the Christmas lights can stay up

Ask people when is the 'right' time to take down Christmas lights, and you will likely get conflicting answers. There are however guidelines on how long we should be planning to keep them up. David Zura explains.

2:34
Wheelchair user says she was denied service at ‘accessible’ restaurant
Wheelchair user says she was denied service at ‘accessible’ restaurant

TikTok creator Taylor Lindsay-Noel says she was denied service at Kasa Moto due to her wheelchair, after the restaurant claimed to be accessible. Michelle Mackey reports on how the Toronto woman is using her platform to create a more inclusive city.

2:11
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'

CityNews revisits a pedestrian bridge that’s been plagued with problems since it was built more than two years ago. We’re hearing more complaints about its upkeep. Pat Taney reports.
3:01
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors

In the last story of our 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll speaks with the head of capital projects for GO Transit about the expansion program that's underway for the network.
More Videos