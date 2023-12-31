South Korea’s capital records heaviest single-day snowfall in December for 40 years

Posted December 31, 2023 3:51 am.

Last Updated December 31, 2023 3:56 am.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean capital, Seoul, received the biggest single-day snowfall recorded in December for more than 40 years on Saturday but there have been no reports of any weather-related deaths or injuries.

The country’s weather agency said Sunday that 12.2 centimeters (4.8 inches) of snow fell on Seoul the previous day, the heaviest since 1981.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said a heavy snow advisory was issued for Seoul’s entire area on Saturday before it was lifted later in the day. It said other parts of South Korea also received snow or rain on Saturday.

South Korea’s safety agency said that Saturday’s snow in Seoul and other areas caused traffic congestion, but no snowfall-related deaths or injuries have been reported.

