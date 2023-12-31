Toronto to open city warming centres Sunday night

The City of Toronto’s warming centres will be opening up their doors at 5 p.m. Sunday night due to the current forecast.

The four warming centres are activated when temperatures reach -5 C or when Environment Canada issues a winter weather event warning.

Temperatures are expected to dip down to -6 C with a chance of flurries.

The locations of the warming centres are 136 Spadina Road, 75 Elizabeth Street, North York Warming Centre and 885 Scarborough Golf Club Road.

Walk-ins are welcome and individuals don’t need to contact Central Intake in order to access a warming centre. If someone arrives at a centre at capacity, the City will assist with transportation to another warming centre.

A number of drop-in programs are also available throughout the day.

Advocates have been urging the City to keep warming centres open 24/7 this winter amidst a spike in people experiencing homelessness. The temperature threshold was dropped this year from -15 C to -5 C.