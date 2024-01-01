1 man in hospital after fire in Scarborough

One man is in hospital after a fire at a residential townhouse in Scarborough on Monday night.

Toronto Fire responded to a call just after 6:45 p.m. in the area of Guildcrest Drive and Guildwood Parkway of a fire at townhouse.

Adjoining homes were evacuated and a shelter bus was ordered for residents.

Medics assessed two people on scene with reported injuries and one man was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There are road closures in the area.