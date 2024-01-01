1 man in hospital after fire in Scarborough
Posted January 1, 2024 8:27 pm.
Last Updated January 1, 2024 9:37 pm.
One man is in hospital after a fire at a residential townhouse in Scarborough on Monday night.
Toronto Fire responded to a call just after 6:45 p.m. in the area of Guildcrest Drive and Guildwood Parkway of a fire at townhouse.
Adjoining homes were evacuated and a shelter bus was ordered for residents.
Medics assessed two people on scene with reported injuries and one man was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There are road closures in the area.