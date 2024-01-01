16-year-old boy fatally stabbed on a hill overlooking London during New Year’s Eve

LONDON (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death on a hilltop overlooking central London as crowds gathered to watch New Year’s Eve fireworks, police said Monday.

Harry Pitman was with friends on Primrose Hill just before midnight when he became involved in a dispute that turned deadly, Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan said. Efforts to revive him failed.

“He was a young man with the rest of his life ahead of him,” Grogan said. “His family are understandably devastated.”

A boy the same age was arrested on suspicion of murder and was being held in custody, police said.

Detectives were seeking information from witnesses who were among the hundreds of people gathered on the hill adjacent to Regent’s Park. It is surrounded by streets of wealthy homes and is also near several public housing towers.

The Royal Parks noted on its website that the hill historically was a place where duels and prizefights were once fought.

The park typically closes at night but it was scheduled to be open until 1 a.m. Monday to view the city’s fireworks display along the Thames River 3 miles (5 kilometers) to the south.

Primrose Hill was closed Monday as officers spread out searching for evidence in the grass and a forensics team worked near where the stabbing took place.

The Associated Press