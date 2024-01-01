16-year-old boy fatally stabbed on a hill overlooking London during New Year’s Eve

Police officers conduct a fingertip search on Primrose Hill where a teenage boy died after being stabbed just before midnight on New Year's Eve, in London, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death on a hill overlooking central London as crowds gathered to watch New Year's Eve fireworks. Police say that Harry Pitman died on Primrose Hill just before midnight. A boy the same age was arrested on suspicion of murder and was being held in custody Monday. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP) live

By The Associated Press

Posted January 1, 2024 1:57 pm.

Last Updated January 1, 2024 2:12 pm.

LONDON (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death on a hilltop overlooking central London as crowds gathered to watch New Year’s Eve fireworks, police said Monday.

Harry Pitman was with friends on Primrose Hill just before midnight when he became involved in a dispute that turned deadly, Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan said. Efforts to revive him failed.

“He was a young man with the rest of his life ahead of him,” Grogan said. “His family are understandably devastated.”

A boy the same age was arrested on suspicion of murder and was being held in custody, police said.

Detectives were seeking information from witnesses who were among the hundreds of people gathered on the hill adjacent to Regent’s Park. It is surrounded by streets of wealthy homes and is also near several public housing towers.

The Royal Parks noted on its website that the hill historically was a place where duels and prizefights were once fought.

The park typically closes at night but it was scheduled to be open until 1 a.m. Monday to view the city’s fireworks display along the Thames River 3 miles (5 kilometers) to the south.

Primrose Hill was closed Monday as officers spread out searching for evidence in the grass and a forensics team worked near where the stabbing took place.

Toronto subway e-bike fire highlights dangers of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries
Toronto subway e-bike fire highlights dangers of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries

An e-bike caught fire on a TTC Line 4 Sheppard-Yonge subway train Sunday afternoon. Fire officials noted damaged lithium-ion batteries can ignite.

30m ago

Company issues national recall for hypoallergenic infant formula
Company issues national recall for hypoallergenic infant formula

OTTAWA — A national recall has been issued for a brand of hypoallergenic infant formula over concerns it may be contaminated with a bacteria. An advisory from Health Canada says the Enfamil brand...

15m ago

Ontarian RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley say they're thrilled to join Toronto Raptors
Ontarian RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley say they're thrilled to join Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors sent OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn to the New York Knicks for Barrett, Quickley, and a 2024 second-round Draft pick.

2h ago

81-year-old Toronto pedestrian hit by vehicle days ago has died in hospital: police
81-year-old Toronto pedestrian hit by vehicle days ago has died in hospital: police

Toronto police officers say the collision happened on Dufferin Street between Dundas Street West and College Street on Dec. 28, 2023.

0m ago

