18-year-old charged with firearm offences in Brampton

A loaded Glock-style firearm was seized along with a magazine. The frame of the firearm was 3D printed.
A loaded Glock-style firearm was seized along with a magazine. The frame of the firearm was 3D printed. (Courtesy of Peel Police)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted January 1, 2024 7:42 pm.

Peel police located a loaded firearm and charged a Brampton man with numerous firearm offences after investigating a vehicle in Brampton.

On Nov. 20, 2023, just before 11:00 p.m., police were conducting a patrol in the area of Steeles Avenue and Tomken Road.

During the investigation, a loaded firearm was seized along with a magazine. The frame of the firearm was 3D printed.

Justin McLeish, 18, from Brampton, was arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm, and failure to comply with an undertaking among other charges.

He was held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto subway e-bike fire highlights dangers of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries
Toronto subway e-bike fire highlights dangers of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries

An e-bike caught fire on a TTC Line 4 Sheppard-Yonge subway train Sunday afternoon. Fire officials noted damaged lithium-ion batteries can ignite.

1h ago

Excessive crowding at Union Station causes delays to get home on New Year's Eve
Excessive crowding at Union Station causes delays to get home on New Year's Eve

Users on different social media platforms showed excessive crowding at Union Station last night with hundreds of people stuck trying to get home. Reddit user skipper_8 posted photos of crowds of people...

2h ago

Company issues national recall for hypoallergenic infant formula
Company issues national recall for hypoallergenic infant formula

OTTAWA — A national recall has been issued for a brand of hypoallergenic infant formula over concerns it may be contaminated with a bacteria. An advisory from Health Canada says the Enfamil brand...

3h ago

81-year-old Toronto pedestrian hit by vehicle days ago has died in hospital: police
81-year-old Toronto pedestrian hit by vehicle days ago has died in hospital: police

Toronto police officers say the collision happened on Dufferin Street between Dundas Street West and College Street on Dec. 28, 2023.

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto subway e-bike fire highlights dangers of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries
Toronto subway e-bike fire highlights dangers of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries

An e-bike caught fire on a TTC Line 4 Sheppard-Yonge subway train Sunday afternoon. Fire officials noted damaged lithium-ion batteries can ignite.

1h ago

Excessive crowding at Union Station causes delays to get home on New Year's Eve
Excessive crowding at Union Station causes delays to get home on New Year's Eve

Users on different social media platforms showed excessive crowding at Union Station last night with hundreds of people stuck trying to get home. Reddit user skipper_8 posted photos of crowds of people...

2h ago

Company issues national recall for hypoallergenic infant formula
Company issues national recall for hypoallergenic infant formula

OTTAWA — A national recall has been issued for a brand of hypoallergenic infant formula over concerns it may be contaminated with a bacteria. An advisory from Health Canada says the Enfamil brand...

3h ago

81-year-old Toronto pedestrian hit by vehicle days ago has died in hospital: police
81-year-old Toronto pedestrian hit by vehicle days ago has died in hospital: police

Toronto police officers say the collision happened on Dufferin Street between Dundas Street West and College Street on Dec. 28, 2023.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Polar Bear skate at The Bentway
Polar Bear skate at The Bentway

Close to 200 skaters stripped down to their skivvies at The Bentway's Polar Bear skate while collecting warm winter clothing for those in need. CityNews' Rob Leth almost bares it all to file his report.

22h ago

2:54
How to enjoy your NYE in Toronto?
How to enjoy your NYE in Toronto?

From music, ice skating, to fireworks.. Afua Baah explains what you need to know before heading out tonight.

2:01
Ukraine and Russia end year with tit-for-tat escalation
Ukraine and Russia end year with tit-for-tat escalation

Ukraine came under attack by Russian air strikes again on Sunday, capping off a week of tit-for-tat escalation by both sides. Caryn Ceolin with what’s behind the latest violence and what it means over the direction of the war in 2024.

2:15
Raptors complete a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks
Raptors complete a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks

The Toronto Raptors made a big trade with the Knicks involving five players and a draft pick. O.G. Anunoby is on the way to the Big Apple while Toronto native R.J. Barrett now gets a chance to play in his hometown. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

2:50
2023 wildfires, heat shatter Canadian records
2023 wildfires, heat shatter Canadian records

Experts say 2023 was the warmest year on record. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen is taking a look at some of the extreme climate events across Canada this year and the dire predictions for 2024.
More Videos