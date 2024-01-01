18-year-old charged with firearm offences in Brampton

Peel police located a loaded firearm and charged a Brampton man with numerous firearm offences after investigating a vehicle in Brampton.

On Nov. 20, 2023, just before 11:00 p.m., police were conducting a patrol in the area of Steeles Avenue and Tomken Road.

During the investigation, a loaded firearm was seized along with a magazine. The frame of the firearm was 3D printed.

Justin McLeish, 18, from Brampton, was arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm, and failure to comply with an undertaking among other charges.

He was held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.