A Colorado mother suspected of killing 2 of her children makes court appearance in London

FILE - Police tape marks a crime scene where Colorado Springs police found children dead inside a condo of the Palomino Ranch Point complex after responding to a 911 call reporting a burglary, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Colorado mother suspected of killing two of her young children and wounding a third was arrested Saturday, Dec. 30, in the United Kingdom, authorities said. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette via AP, File) no sales mags out

By The Associated Press

Posted January 1, 2024 10:12 am.

Last Updated January 1, 2024 10:26 am.

LONDON (AP) — A Colorado mother suspected of killing two of her young children and injuring a third made an initial court appearance Monday in London, where she was arrested over the weekend.

Kimberlee Singler, 35, appeared in Westminster Magistrates’ Court facing extradition to the U.S. on two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, three counts of child abuse and one count of assault.

Singler disappeared as Colorado police prepared to arrest her in the deaths of her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son, who were found slain Dec. 19 during what was reported as a burglary. Singler had minor injuries and a wounded 11-year-old daughter was hospitalized for several day before being released.

Singler was initially treated as a crime victim and had cooperated with police. But officers could not locate her when they went to arrest her Dec. 26.

Police nabbed her Saturday in the Kensington section of London.

She had been in a long-running legal dispute over the children with her ex-husband, according to court records.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day
What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day

Due to the fact New Year’s Day falls on a Monday, it means a long weekend for many in the GTA, but if you’re looking to do something to shake off that New Year’s Eve hangover on the first day of...

16h ago

Japan lowers its tsunami warning but still tells people not to go home after a series of earthquakes
Japan lowers its tsunami warning but still tells people not to go home after a series of earthquakes

TOKYO (AP) — Japan dropped its highest-level tsunami alert, issued following a series of major earthquakes on Monday, but told residents of coastal areas not to return to their homes as deadly waves...

3h ago

Canadians across country expected to celebrate New Year's Day with polar bear swim
Canadians across country expected to celebrate New Year's Day with polar bear swim

HUBBARDS, N.S. — Hundreds across Canada are set to celebrate 2024 with a polar bear plunge today, a tradition of braving the January cold for a swim to mark the new year.  Joanie McNally, from Sackville...

57m ago

Will King Charles make it right with Indigenous communities in Canada in 2024?
Will King Charles make it right with Indigenous communities in Canada in 2024?

This year saw the coronation of a new King. As our new head of state, King Charles has an opportunity to begin righting some of the wrongs committed to Indigenous communities in Canada. But as we enter...

4h ago

