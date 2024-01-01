A fire at a bar in Austria kills 1 and severely injures 21 New Year’s party revelers

By The Associated Press

Posted January 1, 2024 6:31 am.

Last Updated January 1, 2024 6:42 am.

BERLIN (AP) — One person died and 21 people were severely injured when fire broke out at a bar in the southeastern Austrian city of Graz in the early hours of the New Year.

Austrian police said that the fire broke out around 4 a.m. at a bar in the city center where people were attending a New Year’s party.

One person, who has not yet been identified, suffered fatal injuries, Styrian state police said in a statement. At least a further three people are still in critical condition at a hospital’s intensive care unit.

The cause of the fire, which broke out at the entrance of the bar, was not immediately known but investigators were looking into a technical defect.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day
What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day

Due to the fact New Year’s Day falls on a Monday, it means a long weekend for many in the GTA, but if you’re looking to do something to shake off that New Year’s Eve hangover on the first day of...

11h ago

E-bike catches fire on subway at Sheppard-Yonge station
E-bike catches fire on subway at Sheppard-Yonge station

A fire broke out on board a subway train due to an e-bike at at Sheppard-Yonge subway station on Sunday afternoon. Police and firefighters responded to a call just after 3:00 p.m. of reports of a working...

13h ago

Woman, 19, dies in shooting at Mississauga nightclub
Woman, 19, dies in shooting at Mississauga nightclub

A 19-year-old woman has died after a shooting at a Mississauga nightclub. Peel police say they responded to the shooting in the area of Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue East just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday...

19h ago

Senior military leader: Canadians 'overly comfortable' as global security shifts
Senior military leader: Canadians 'overly comfortable' as global security shifts

OTTAWA — It's Bob Auchterlonie's job to be ready for the next crisis, whether that's a wildfire, a flood, a hurricane or war on another continent.  As the commander of the Canadian Joint Operations...

12h ago

Top Stories

What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day
What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day

Due to the fact New Year’s Day falls on a Monday, it means a long weekend for many in the GTA, but if you’re looking to do something to shake off that New Year’s Eve hangover on the first day of...

11h ago

E-bike catches fire on subway at Sheppard-Yonge station
E-bike catches fire on subway at Sheppard-Yonge station

A fire broke out on board a subway train due to an e-bike at at Sheppard-Yonge subway station on Sunday afternoon. Police and firefighters responded to a call just after 3:00 p.m. of reports of a working...

13h ago

Woman, 19, dies in shooting at Mississauga nightclub
Woman, 19, dies in shooting at Mississauga nightclub

A 19-year-old woman has died after a shooting at a Mississauga nightclub. Peel police say they responded to the shooting in the area of Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue East just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday...

19h ago

Senior military leader: Canadians 'overly comfortable' as global security shifts
Senior military leader: Canadians 'overly comfortable' as global security shifts

OTTAWA — It's Bob Auchterlonie's job to be ready for the next crisis, whether that's a wildfire, a flood, a hurricane or war on another continent.  As the commander of the Canadian Joint Operations...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Polar Bear skate at The Bentway
Polar Bear skate at The Bentway

Close to 200 skaters stripped down to their skivvies at The Bentway's Polar Bear skate while collecting warm winter clothing for those in need. CityNews' Rob Leth almost bares it all to file his report.

9h ago

2:54
How to enjoy your NYE in Toronto?
How to enjoy your NYE in Toronto?

From music, ice skating, to fireworks.. Afua Baah explains what you need to know before heading out tonight.

12h ago

2:24
War in Gaza to last 'many more months'
War in Gaza to last 'many more months'

On the eve of a new year, Israel’s prime minister raised new questions over the future of Gaza in 2024. Caryn Ceolin with the narrow strip of land Israel says it is seeking to control.

12h ago

2:01
Ukraine and Russia end year with tit-for-tat escalation
Ukraine and Russia end year with tit-for-tat escalation

Ukraine came under attack by Russian air strikes again on Sunday, capping off a week of tit-for-tat escalation by both sides. Caryn Ceolin with what’s behind the latest violence and what it means over the direction of the war in 2024.

13h ago

2:15
Raptors complete a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks
Raptors complete a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks

The Toronto Raptors made a big trade with the Knicks involving five players and a draft pick. O.G. Anunoby is on the way to the Big Apple while Toronto native R.J. Barrett now gets a chance to play in his hometown. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

More Videos