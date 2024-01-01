AP PHOTOS: Dancing with the bears lives on as a unique custom in Romania

Andra, 15 years-old, a member of the Sipoteni bear pack, poses for a portrait in Comanesti, northern Romania, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. Andra first wore the bear fur costume when she was 6 years-old, gets an adrenaline rush when wearing the outfit and feels the tradition connects the generations and also brings young people together in a meaningful way. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

By Vadim Ghirda And Andreea Alexandru, The Associated Press

Posted January 1, 2024 12:03 am.

Last Updated January 1, 2024 12:12 am.

COMANESTI, Romania (AP) — A small industrial town in northeast Romania may seem like an unlikely tourist destination, but Comanesti is where huge numbers of visitors from as far away as Japan choose to spend part of the winter holiday season.

They converge here to see an annual event that grew out of a millennia-old tradition in the Moldavia region: Bearskin-clad people of all ages, organized in packs, marching and dancing to the deafening sound of drums in several rows of gaping jaws and claws.

The Dancing Bears Festival, as the custom has become known, starts in the days before Christmas and ends with a spectacular finale in Comanesti on Dec. 30. Some of the “bears” jokingly growl or mock an attack on spectators.

The bearskins the dancers wear, which can weigh as much as 50 kilograms (110 pounds), are passed on from generation to generation. The packs carefully guard the methods they use to keep the furs in good condition and ready to wear the next year.

One of the more established groups is the Sipoteni Bear Pack, named after a neighborhood of Comanesti, where its founder, Costel Dascalu, was born. It has up to 120 members, some who started participating at age 3.

“My children, Amalia and David, are already in the pack,” said Dascalu, who was 8 years old when he first danced dressed as a bear when Romania was still a communist dictatorship. Back then, he recalled, it was a much more low-key spectacle, with the “bears” only visiting private homes around Christmas.

Locals say the custom dates to before Christianity, when it was believed that wild animals guarded people from misfortune and danger. Dancing bears, therefore, went to people’s homes and knocked on their doors for luck and a happy new year.

While having their portraits taken, members of the Sipoteni Bear Pack shared with the The Associated Press some of their reasons for making sure the ritual continues.

Preserving tradition was a recurring theme. But some pack members said they get an adrenaline rush from wearing an animal’s fur, dancing to tribal drum rhythms and socializing with other young people in real life instead of online. Many said they feel they are briefly embodying a bear’s spirit.

“I feel liberated, The bear frees our souls,” said one participant, Maria, who joined the Sipoteni Bear Pack as a 5-year-old and is now 22. “I also connect to my departed father who introduced me to the tradition 17 years ago.”

Residents are happy that the tradition lived on as the region lost much of its population starting in the 1990s, when many people left to look for jobs in Western Europe after the fall of communism.

A 35-year-old, Marian, returns every year from abroad to dance with the pack she has belonged to since age 6.

“I hope our children will make this unique custom last forever,” she said. “I can imagine quitting anything, but I’ll never quit doing this”

Vadim Ghirda And Andreea Alexandru, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day
What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day

Due to the fact New Year’s Day falls on a Monday, it means a long weekend for many in the GTA, but if you’re looking to do something to shake off that New Year’s Eve hangover on the first day of...

5h ago

E-bike catches fire on subway at Sheppard-Yonge station
E-bike catches fire on subway at Sheppard-Yonge station

A fire broke out on board a subway train due to an e-bike at at Sheppard-Yonge subway station on Sunday afternoon. Police and firefighters responded to a call just after 3:00 p.m. of reports of a working...

7h ago

Woman, 19, dies in shooting at Mississauga nightclub
Woman, 19, dies in shooting at Mississauga nightclub

A 19-year-old woman has died after a shooting at a Mississauga nightclub. Peel police say they responded to the shooting in the area of Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue East just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday...

13h ago

Senior military leader: Canadians 'overly comfortable' as global security shifts
Senior military leader: Canadians 'overly comfortable' as global security shifts

OTTAWA — It's Bob Auchterlonie's job to be ready for the next crisis, whether that's a wildfire, a flood, a hurricane or war on another continent.  As the commander of the Canadian Joint Operations...

6h ago

Top Stories

What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day
What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day

Due to the fact New Year’s Day falls on a Monday, it means a long weekend for many in the GTA, but if you’re looking to do something to shake off that New Year’s Eve hangover on the first day of...

5h ago

E-bike catches fire on subway at Sheppard-Yonge station
E-bike catches fire on subway at Sheppard-Yonge station

A fire broke out on board a subway train due to an e-bike at at Sheppard-Yonge subway station on Sunday afternoon. Police and firefighters responded to a call just after 3:00 p.m. of reports of a working...

7h ago

Woman, 19, dies in shooting at Mississauga nightclub
Woman, 19, dies in shooting at Mississauga nightclub

A 19-year-old woman has died after a shooting at a Mississauga nightclub. Peel police say they responded to the shooting in the area of Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue East just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday...

13h ago

Senior military leader: Canadians 'overly comfortable' as global security shifts
Senior military leader: Canadians 'overly comfortable' as global security shifts

OTTAWA — It's Bob Auchterlonie's job to be ready for the next crisis, whether that's a wildfire, a flood, a hurricane or war on another continent.  As the commander of the Canadian Joint Operations...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Polar Bear skate at The Bentway
Polar Bear skate at The Bentway

Close to 200 skaters stripped down to their skivvies at The Bentway's Polar Bear skate while collecting warm winter clothing for those in need. CityNews' Rob Leth almost bares it all to file his report.

3h ago

2:54
How to enjoy your NYE in Toronto?
How to enjoy your NYE in Toronto?

From music, ice skating, to fireworks.. Afua Baah explains what you need to know before heading out tonight.

6h ago

2:24
War in Gaza to last 'many more months'
War in Gaza to last 'many more months'

On the eve of a new year, Israel’s prime minister raised new questions over the future of Gaza in 2024. Caryn Ceolin with the narrow strip of land Israel says it is seeking to control.

6h ago

2:15
Raptors complete a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks
Raptors complete a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks

The Toronto Raptors made a big trade with the Knicks involving five players and a draft pick. O.G. Anunoby is on the way to the Big Apple while Toronto native R.J. Barrett now gets a chance to play in his hometown. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

2:27
Dwayne Gretzky returns for iconic NYE performance
Dwayne Gretzky returns for iconic NYE performance

How cover band 'Dwayne Gretzky' is gearing up for their annual performance, the milestone they’ll hit, and the charity they’ve partnered with to get music into classrooms. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos