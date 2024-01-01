Early morning shooting kills woman and wounds 4 others in Los Angeles County

By The Associated Press

Posted January 1, 2024 5:25 am.

Last Updated January 1, 2024 5:26 am.

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — A woman was killed and four people were wounded in a Los Angeles County shooting shortly after the arrival of the new year, police said.

Officers from the Hawthorne Police Department responded to a shooting report around 12:30 a.m. Monday, KABC-TV reported.

The Hawthorne police said a male victim who suffered gunshot wounds was transported to a hospital from the scene near a shopping mall on Crenshaw Boulevard and Rosecrans Avenue, KABC reported.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said four other victims arrived at area hospitals by other means. An adult female victim was later pronounced dead. One of the others was listed in critical condition and three were listed as stable, KABC reported.

There were no immediate arrests in the shooting, which was being investigated by the sheriff’s department.

Hawthorne is part of the Los Angeles metropolitan area in southwestern Los Angeles County.

The Associated Press

