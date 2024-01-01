Elvis is in the building, along with fishmongers as part of a nautical scene for the Winter Classic

A fan in a Seattle Kraken's Matty Beniers jersey and a fan in a Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel jersey stand in front of a statue of former Seattle Mariners player Ken Griffey Jr. wearing a Kraken jersey before the NHL Winter Classic hockey game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Tim Booth, The Associated Press

Posted January 1, 2024 2:16 pm.

Last Updated January 1, 2024 3:56 pm.

SEATTLE (AP) — The part-owner of the franchise who was once more known for his exploits on the football field led the way off the bus, followed by players clad in white T-shirts and orange overalls as a tribute to the fishmongers working across town at Pike Place Market.

A few minutes later, a gaggle of Elvises – or would it be Elvi? – strode their way into the stadium in white jumpsuits, sunglasses and mostly fake hair.

“Believe it or not, Paul Cotter didn’t even wear a wig. That’s just naturally his hair,” Vegas’ Keegan Kolesar said. “So he was pretty spot on.”

The 15th version of the NHL’s Winter Classic had decidedly local flare as both the Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights tapped into two of the most well-known aspects of their communities.

For Seattle, it was led off its team bus by minority owner Marshawn Lynch and paid tribute to the fishing industry and the workers at the nearby market who fling fish around every day.

For the reigning Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights, well, was there any other choice than Elvis? It was the brainchild of veteran defenceman Alec Martinez.

“I mean, it’s literally Vegas,” defenceman Zach Whitecloud said.

T-Mobile Park was transformed into a nautical landscape tapping into the region’s maritime influence as the two most recent expansion franchises met Monday. There were lakes created in the outfield, docks leading from the baseball clubhouses to the ice and a shipwreck in center field with the tentacles of a Kraken pulling the ship underwater.

The NHL placed the game at the home of the Seattle Mariners in part because of the retractable roof in case protection from the Pacific Northwest’s notorious dampness was needed. But the league got its wish for an open-air game as fog burned off by late morning and a day of sun and clouds greeted the sold-out stadium.

“I think we’d be silly to try to normalize it. It’s not. It’s a different environment. It’s an awesome environment,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “I think everybody should acknowledge that. But at the same time, you have to dial in and acknowledge that the two points are equally as important as any other two points throughout the year.”

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Tim Booth, The Associated Press


