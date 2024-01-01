Gas tax paused in Manitoba, returns in Alberta at a lower rate

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 1, 2024 10:00 am.

As one province pauses the gas tax to provide savings at the pumps, another is bringing it back. 

The Manitoba government says that starting Monday, motorists won’t have to pay 14 cents per litre in fuel tax for the next six months.

The province has said it introduced the measure to help motorists with inflation.

Meanwhile, the Alberta government is reintroducing the gas tax after pausing it nearly two years ago. 

Starting Monday, motorists in Alberta can expect to pay a tax of nine cents per litre at the pumps.

Alberta said the rate of nine cents is cheaper than the 13 cents motorists had paid before the pause. 

Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner said the tax rate is based on the average price of oil. 

Should the price of West Texas Intermediate average US$80 per barrel, Albertans can expect to save some or all of the fuel tax, he said. 

“Alberta’s fuel tax is a predictable source of provincial revenue, helping to offset the volatility of other revenue sources,” Horner said in a December news release. 

He said the province plans to provide an update on the fuel tax in the spring. 

In Ontario, the provincial government is to extend a break on the gas tax to June, so motorists are to continue to pay nine cents per litre.

Opposition parties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan have asked for a break on gas taxes, but those provinces have refused to do so. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day
What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day

Due to the fact New Year’s Day falls on a Monday, it means a long weekend for many in the GTA, but if you’re looking to do something to shake off that New Year’s Eve hangover on the first day of...

16h ago

Japan lowers its tsunami warning but still tells people not to go home after a series of earthquakes
Japan lowers its tsunami warning but still tells people not to go home after a series of earthquakes

TOKYO (AP) — Japan dropped its highest-level tsunami alert, issued following a series of major earthquakes on Monday, but told residents of coastal areas not to return to their homes as deadly waves...

3h ago

Canadians across country expected to celebrate New Year's Day with polar bear swim
Canadians across country expected to celebrate New Year's Day with polar bear swim

HUBBARDS, N.S. — Hundreds across Canada are set to celebrate 2024 with a polar bear plunge today, a tradition of braving the January cold for a swim to mark the new year.  Joanie McNally, from Sackville...

57m ago

Will King Charles make it right with Indigenous communities in Canada in 2024?
Will King Charles make it right with Indigenous communities in Canada in 2024?

This year saw the coronation of a new King. As our new head of state, King Charles has an opportunity to begin righting some of the wrongs committed to Indigenous communities in Canada. But as we enter...

4h ago

