Police looking to identify suspect in Oshawa break and enter

Durham police are looking to identify a man after a home was broken into in Oshawa.

On Dec. 29, at approximately 9:30 a.m., police responded to a call at a residence in the area of Grandview Street North and Harmony Road North in Oshawa after the home owner reported that an unknown man entered the home and stole a large quantity of jewellery.

The suspect then fled from the residence on foot.

Surveillance images of the suspect have been obtained. He is described as male, 5’6”, wearing a black puffy jacket, light grey sweat pants and a toque.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact police.