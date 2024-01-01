Migrant crossings of English Channel declined by more than a third in 2023, UK government says

By The Associated Press

Posted January 1, 2024 12:44 pm.

Last Updated January 1, 2024 12:56 pm.

LONDON (AP) — The number of migrants crossing the English Channel in 2023 fell by more than a third from the previous year, marking the first decline since current record-keeping began, the British government said.

The 30,000 crossings recorded in preliminary figures made up 36% fewer than the more than 45,000 in 2022. But the number was the second-highest since 2018 — about 1,000 above the total in 2021.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made “stop the boats” one of his top priorities as his conservative government has pushed strict immigration laws to curb the flow of migrants who take perilous journeys from French to England, often in unseaworthy boats.

Most of those who arrived on English soil by boat applied for asylum. The government has a large backlog in reviewing those applications.

A union representative for border officers said the drop in recorded crossings was likely to be a “glitch” due to weather and other factors, and that larger numbers were expected this year.

“We have had particularly high winds. We have had a larger number of days where it is less likely that we are going to get migrants in boats,” Lucy Moreton, professional officer for the Immigration Services Union, told BBC Radio 4 on Monday. “But we have also had much larger boats, much more seaworthy boats, so the planning assumption is that this is a glitch.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontarian RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley say they're thrilled to join Toronto Raptors
Ontarian RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley say they're thrilled to join Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors sent OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn to the New York Knicks for Barrett, Quickley, and a 2024 second-round Draft pick.

55m ago

What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day
What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day

Due to the fact New Year’s Day falls on a Monday, it means a long weekend for many in the GTA, but if you’re looking to do something to shake off that New Year’s Eve hangover on the first day of...

18h ago

Japan lowers tsunami warning after a series of earthquakes but tells people to stay away from coast
Japan lowers tsunami warning after a series of earthquakes but tells people to stay away from coast

TOKYO (AP) — Japan dropped its highest-level tsunami alert after issuing one following a series of major earthquakes Monday but told residents of coastal areas not to return to their homes as deadly...

2m ago

Canadians across country celebrate New Year's Day with polar bear swim
Canadians across country celebrate New Year's Day with polar bear swim

HUBBARDS, N.S. — Hundreds across Canada are set to celebrate 2024 with a polar bear plunge Monday, maintaining a long-held tradition of braving the January cold for a swim to mark the new year. Joanie...

3m ago

Top Stories

Ontarian RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley say they're thrilled to join Toronto Raptors
Ontarian RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley say they're thrilled to join Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors sent OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn to the New York Knicks for Barrett, Quickley, and a 2024 second-round Draft pick.

55m ago

What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day
What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day

Due to the fact New Year’s Day falls on a Monday, it means a long weekend for many in the GTA, but if you’re looking to do something to shake off that New Year’s Eve hangover on the first day of...

18h ago

Japan lowers tsunami warning after a series of earthquakes but tells people to stay away from coast
Japan lowers tsunami warning after a series of earthquakes but tells people to stay away from coast

TOKYO (AP) — Japan dropped its highest-level tsunami alert after issuing one following a series of major earthquakes Monday but told residents of coastal areas not to return to their homes as deadly...

2m ago

Canadians across country celebrate New Year's Day with polar bear swim
Canadians across country celebrate New Year's Day with polar bear swim

HUBBARDS, N.S. — Hundreds across Canada are set to celebrate 2024 with a polar bear plunge Monday, maintaining a long-held tradition of braving the January cold for a swim to mark the new year. Joanie...

3m ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Polar Bear skate at The Bentway
Polar Bear skate at The Bentway

Close to 200 skaters stripped down to their skivvies at The Bentway's Polar Bear skate while collecting warm winter clothing for those in need. CityNews' Rob Leth almost bares it all to file his report.

17h ago

2:54
How to enjoy your NYE in Toronto?
How to enjoy your NYE in Toronto?

From music, ice skating, to fireworks.. Afua Baah explains what you need to know before heading out tonight.

19h ago

2:24
War in Gaza to last 'many more months'
War in Gaza to last 'many more months'

On the eve of a new year, Israel’s prime minister raised new questions over the future of Gaza in 2024. Caryn Ceolin with the narrow strip of land Israel says it is seeking to control.

20h ago

2:01
Ukraine and Russia end year with tit-for-tat escalation
Ukraine and Russia end year with tit-for-tat escalation

Ukraine came under attack by Russian air strikes again on Sunday, capping off a week of tit-for-tat escalation by both sides. Caryn Ceolin with what’s behind the latest violence and what it means over the direction of the war in 2024.

20h ago

2:15
Raptors complete a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks
Raptors complete a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks

The Toronto Raptors made a big trade with the Knicks involving five players and a draft pick. O.G. Anunoby is on the way to the Big Apple while Toronto native R.J. Barrett now gets a chance to play in his hometown. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

More Videos