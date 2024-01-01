NJ mayor says buses of migrants bound for NY are being dropped off at NJ train stations

By The Associated Press

Posted January 1, 2024 11:01 am.

Last Updated January 1, 2024 11:12 am.

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey mayor says buses of migrants bound for New York City have been stopping at the train station in his town and others in an apparent effort to evade an executive order by New York’s mayor trying to regulate how and when migrants can be dropped off in the city.

Secaucus Mayor Michael Gonnelli said Sunday that Secaucus police and town officials had been told by Hudson County officials about the arrival of buses at the train station in Secaucus Junction beginning Saturday. He said four buses were believed to have arrived and dropped off migrants who then took trains into New York City.

Gonnelli said the executive order signed recently by Mayor Eric Adams of New York requires bus operators to provide at least 32 hours’ advance notice of arrivals and to limit the hours of drop-off times.

“It seems quite clear the bus operators are finding a way to thwart the requirements of the executive order by dropping migrants at the train station in Secaucus and having them continue to their final destination,” Gonnelli said in a statement. He suggested that the order may be “too stringent” and is resulting in “unexpected consequences.”

Gonnelli called the tactic a “loophole” bus operators have found to allow migrants to reach New York City, and added that state police have reported that “this is now happening at train stations throughout the state.” Gonnelli vowed to work with state and county officials and to “continue to monitor this situation closely.”

A message posted on a social media account for Jersey City said the city’s emergency management agency reports that “approximately 10 buses from various locations in Texas and one from Louisiana have arrived at various transit stations throughout the state, including Secaucus, Fanwood, Edison, Trenton.” About 397 migrants had arrived at those locations since Saturday, the post Sunday said.

“This is clearly going to be a statewide conversation so it is important that we wait for some guidance from the governor here on next steps” as buses continue, the post said.

Tyler Jones, a spokesperson for New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, told lehighvalleylive.com that New Jersey is being used as a transit point for migrants, almost all of whom continued on to New York City. Jones said New Jersey officials are “closely coordinating with federal and local officials ”including our colleagues across the Hudson.”

Adams last week joined mayors of Chicago and Denver to renew pleas for more federal help and coordination with Texas over the growing number of asylum-seekers arriving in their cities by bus and plane.

“We cannot allow buses with people needing our help to arrive without warning at any hour of day and night,” Adams said at a virtual news conference Wednesday with the other mayors. “This not only prevents us from providing assistance in an orderly way, it puts those who have already suffered” so much in danger.

The Democratic mayors, who met last month with President Joe Biden, want more federal funds, efforts to expand work authorization, and a schedule for when buses arrive. Cities have already spent hundreds of millions of dollars to house, transport and provide medical care for migrants.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day
What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day

Due to the fact New Year’s Day falls on a Monday, it means a long weekend for many in the GTA, but if you’re looking to do something to shake off that New Year’s Eve hangover on the first day of...

16h ago

Japan lowers its tsunami warning but still tells people not to go home after a series of earthquakes
Japan lowers its tsunami warning but still tells people not to go home after a series of earthquakes

TOKYO (AP) — Japan dropped its highest-level tsunami alert, issued following a series of major earthquakes on Monday, but told residents of coastal areas not to return to their homes as deadly waves...

3h ago

Canadians across country expected to celebrate New Year's Day with polar bear swim
Canadians across country expected to celebrate New Year's Day with polar bear swim

HUBBARDS, N.S. — Hundreds across Canada are set to celebrate 2024 with a polar bear plunge today, a tradition of braving the January cold for a swim to mark the new year.  Joanie McNally, from Sackville...

58m ago

Will King Charles make it right with Indigenous communities in Canada in 2024?
Will King Charles make it right with Indigenous communities in Canada in 2024?

This year saw the coronation of a new King. As our new head of state, King Charles has an opportunity to begin righting some of the wrongs committed to Indigenous communities in Canada. But as we enter...

4h ago

Top Stories

What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day
What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day

Due to the fact New Year’s Day falls on a Monday, it means a long weekend for many in the GTA, but if you’re looking to do something to shake off that New Year’s Eve hangover on the first day of...

16h ago

Japan lowers its tsunami warning but still tells people not to go home after a series of earthquakes
Japan lowers its tsunami warning but still tells people not to go home after a series of earthquakes

TOKYO (AP) — Japan dropped its highest-level tsunami alert, issued following a series of major earthquakes on Monday, but told residents of coastal areas not to return to their homes as deadly waves...

3h ago

Canadians across country expected to celebrate New Year's Day with polar bear swim
Canadians across country expected to celebrate New Year's Day with polar bear swim

HUBBARDS, N.S. — Hundreds across Canada are set to celebrate 2024 with a polar bear plunge today, a tradition of braving the January cold for a swim to mark the new year.  Joanie McNally, from Sackville...

58m ago

Will King Charles make it right with Indigenous communities in Canada in 2024?
Will King Charles make it right with Indigenous communities in Canada in 2024?

This year saw the coronation of a new King. As our new head of state, King Charles has an opportunity to begin righting some of the wrongs committed to Indigenous communities in Canada. But as we enter...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Polar Bear skate at The Bentway
Polar Bear skate at The Bentway

Close to 200 skaters stripped down to their skivvies at The Bentway's Polar Bear skate while collecting warm winter clothing for those in need. CityNews' Rob Leth almost bares it all to file his report.

15h ago

2:54
How to enjoy your NYE in Toronto?
How to enjoy your NYE in Toronto?

From music, ice skating, to fireworks.. Afua Baah explains what you need to know before heading out tonight.

17h ago

2:24
War in Gaza to last 'many more months'
War in Gaza to last 'many more months'

On the eve of a new year, Israel’s prime minister raised new questions over the future of Gaza in 2024. Caryn Ceolin with the narrow strip of land Israel says it is seeking to control.

18h ago

2:01
Ukraine and Russia end year with tit-for-tat escalation
Ukraine and Russia end year with tit-for-tat escalation

Ukraine came under attack by Russian air strikes again on Sunday, capping off a week of tit-for-tat escalation by both sides. Caryn Ceolin with what’s behind the latest violence and what it means over the direction of the war in 2024.

18h ago

2:15
Raptors complete a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks
Raptors complete a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks

The Toronto Raptors made a big trade with the Knicks involving five players and a draft pick. O.G. Anunoby is on the way to the Big Apple while Toronto native R.J. Barrett now gets a chance to play in his hometown. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

More Videos