Pakistan human rights body says an upcoming election is unlikely to be free and fair

Farhatullah Babar, a veteran human rights activist and member of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, listens to a reporter during a news conference, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Pakistan's rights body said Monday there is little chance of free and fair parliamentary elections next month because of "pre-poll rigging." It also expressed concerned about authorities rejecting most candidates from former premier Imran Khan's party, including Khan himself. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

By Munir Ahmed, The Associated Press

Posted January 1, 2024 11:09 am.

Last Updated January 1, 2024 11:12 am.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s independent human rights commission said Monday there is little chance of free and fair parliamentary elections in the country next month because of “pre-poll rigging.” It also expressed concern about authorities rejecting the candidacies of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and most other members of his party.

At a news conference in Islamabad, the co-chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Munizae Jahangir, said other political parties have been subjected to similar tactics to varying degrees.

“At this point, there is little evidence to show that the upcoming elections will be free, fair or credible,” Jahangir said.

She said Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, or PTI, was “being dismembered in a systematic manner” and that the rejection of nomination papers for most of its candidates raised questions about the country’s Election Commission.

People should be allowed to vote for their candidate of choice on February 8, she added, and there are “apprehensions that the electoral process is being engineered.”

Jahangir condemned the state’s “clampdown” on dissent, saying it has further constricted civic discourse at a time when Pakistanis should be allowed to express their views freely given the upcoming election.

Farhatullah Babar, a veteran human rights leader, said the Election Commission’s decisions keeping Khan and other PTI members off the ballot amounted to “apparent pre-poll rigging.”

He said Pakistan’s caretaker government has a duty to ensure free and fair elections and the Election Commission’s is responsible for providing all political parties equal opportunities.

Some of the country’s main parties would not accept the outcome of a rigged election, and a disputed vote would create further political instability, Babar warned.

Khan is in currently in prison and serving a three-year sentence for corruption. He also faces a stack of other charges, making it difficult for him to run for office. Despite knowing his nomination papers could be rejected, Khan through his legal team sought to run for a seat in the National Assembly.

According to election officials, Khan was barred from running because of his conviction.

His disqualification was a fresh blow for the 71-year-old former cricketer, who is the country’s most popular opposition figure. He was ousted from office in April 2022 following a no-confidence vote in Parliament by his political opponents.

Munir Ahmed, The Associated Press


What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day
What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day

Due to the fact New Year's Day falls on a Monday, it means a long weekend for many in the GTA, but if you're looking to do something to shake off that New Year's Eve hangover on the first day of...

16h ago

Japan lowers its tsunami warning but still tells people not to go home after a series of earthquakes
Japan lowers its tsunami warning but still tells people not to go home after a series of earthquakes

TOKYO (AP) — Japan dropped its highest-level tsunami alert, issued following a series of major earthquakes on Monday, but told residents of coastal areas not to return to their homes as deadly waves...

3h ago

Canadians across country expected to celebrate New Year's Day with polar bear swim
Canadians across country expected to celebrate New Year's Day with polar bear swim

HUBBARDS, N.S. — Hundreds across Canada are set to celebrate 2024 with a polar bear plunge today, a tradition of braving the January cold for a swim to mark the new year.  Joanie McNally, from Sackville...

56m ago

Will King Charles make it right with Indigenous communities in Canada in 2024?
Will King Charles make it right with Indigenous communities in Canada in 2024?

This year saw the coronation of a new King. As our new head of state, King Charles has an opportunity to begin righting some of the wrongs committed to Indigenous communities in Canada. But as we enter...

4h ago

