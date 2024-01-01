81-year-old Toronto pedestrian hit by vehicle days ago has died in hospital: police

An 81-year-old Toronto man walking across the street in Little Portugal on Thursday has died at a hospital, police officers say.

Toronto police investigators said the incident happened just after 7:10 p.m. on Dufferin Street near Fisher Street, between Dundas Street West and College Street.

Officers said the man, who was initially described as being 65 years old, was walking to the east side of Dufferin Street from the west side when he was hit by a 2010 Toyota Corolla going northbound near Fisher Street.

A Toronto Paramedic Services spokesperson told CityNews 680 on Thursday the man was taken to a hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition. However, the man’s condition appears to have worsened in the hospital. Police investigators said he died on Monday.

Meanwhile, officers said the 22-year-old driver of the vehicle was uninjured and stayed at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t immediately clear.

Investigators said they’re still canvassing for dash-cam and surveillance footage, and are still trying to speak with witnesses.