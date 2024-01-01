Powerful earthquakes leave at least four dead, destroy buildings along Japan’s western coast

Houses fallen by an earthquake are seen in Kanazawa, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. A series of powerful earthquakes in western Japan damaged homes, cars and boats, with officials warning people on Tuesday to stay away from their homes in some areas because of a continuing risk of major quakes and tsunamis. (Kyodo News via AP)

By Hiro Komae And Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Posted January 1, 2024 8:14 pm.

Last Updated January 1, 2024 9:12 pm.

NANAO, Japan (AP) — A series of powerful earthquakes hit western Japan, leaving at least four people dead and damaging buildings, vehicles and boats, with officials warning people in some areas on Tuesday to stay away from their homes because of a risk of more strong quakes.

Aftershocks continued to shake Ishikawa prefecture and nearby areas a day after a magnitude 7.6 temblor slammed the area on Monday afternoon.

Four people were confirmed dead in Ishikawa, according to prefecture officials. Police said they were investigating two other reported deaths. Public broadcaster NHK reported at least eight deaths and 30 injuries, including people who fell while trying to flee.

“Saving lives is our priority and we are fighting a battle against time,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday. “It is critical that people trapped in homes get rescued immediately.”

A quake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 shook the area as he was speaking.

Japan’s military dispatched 1,000 soldiers to the disaster zones to join rescue efforts, Kishida said, stressing they were facing “large-scale damage.” Details of damaged homes were still under investigation, he said.

Firefighters continued to battle a fire in Wajima city which reddened the sky with embers and smoke.

Nuclear regulators said several nuclear plants in the region were operating normally. A major quake and tsunami in March 2011 caused three reactors to melt and release large amounts of radiation at a nuclear plant in northeastern Japan.

News videos showed rows of collapsed houses. Some wooden structures were flattened and cars were overturned. Half-sunken ships floated in bays where tsunami waves had rolled in, leaving a muddied coastline.

On Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest of the western coast of Japan’s main island of Honshu, as well as for the northern island of Hokkaido.

The warning was downgraded several hours later, and all tsunami warnings were lifted as of early Tuesday. Waves measuring more than one meter (3 feet) hit some places.

The agency warned that more major quakes could hit the area over the next few days.

People who were evacuated from their houses huddled in auditoriums, schools and community centers. Bullet trains in the region were halted, but service was being restored in some places. Sections of highways were closed, water pipes burst, and cellphone service was out in some areas.

U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement that his administration was “ready to provide any necessary assistance for the Japanese people.”

Japan is frequently hit by earthquakes because of its location along the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on X https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Hiro Komae And Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press






Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Victim, suspect in hospital with serious injuries following stabbing in East York
Victim, suspect in hospital with serious injuries following stabbing in East York

Both the victim and the suspect of a stabbing in East York on Monday night are in hospital with serious injuries. Police arrived on scene to the location of O'Connor Drive and Dohme Avenue just after...

25m ago

Excessive crowding at Union Station causes delays to get home on New Year's Eve
Excessive crowding at Union Station causes delays to get home on New Year's Eve

Users on different social media platforms showed excessive crowding at Union Station last night with hundreds of people stuck trying to get home. Reddit user skipper_8 posted photos of crowds of people...

4h ago

1 man in hospital after fire in Scarborough
1 man in hospital after fire in Scarborough

One man is in hospital after a fire at a residential townhouse in Scarborough on Monday night. Toronto Fire responded to a call just after 6:45 p.m. in the area of Guildcrest Drive and Guildwood Parkway...

9m ago

Toronto subway e-bike fire highlights dangers of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries
Toronto subway e-bike fire highlights dangers of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries

An e-bike caught fire on a TTC Line 4 Sheppard-Yonge subway train Sunday afternoon. Fire officials noted damaged lithium-ion batteries can ignite.

1h ago

Top Stories

Victim, suspect in hospital with serious injuries following stabbing in East York
Victim, suspect in hospital with serious injuries following stabbing in East York

Both the victim and the suspect of a stabbing in East York on Monday night are in hospital with serious injuries. Police arrived on scene to the location of O'Connor Drive and Dohme Avenue just after...

25m ago

Excessive crowding at Union Station causes delays to get home on New Year's Eve
Excessive crowding at Union Station causes delays to get home on New Year's Eve

Users on different social media platforms showed excessive crowding at Union Station last night with hundreds of people stuck trying to get home. Reddit user skipper_8 posted photos of crowds of people...

4h ago

1 man in hospital after fire in Scarborough
1 man in hospital after fire in Scarborough

One man is in hospital after a fire at a residential townhouse in Scarborough on Monday night. Toronto Fire responded to a call just after 6:45 p.m. in the area of Guildcrest Drive and Guildwood Parkway...

9m ago

Toronto subway e-bike fire highlights dangers of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries
Toronto subway e-bike fire highlights dangers of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries

An e-bike caught fire on a TTC Line 4 Sheppard-Yonge subway train Sunday afternoon. Fire officials noted damaged lithium-ion batteries can ignite.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Polar Bear skate at The Bentway
Polar Bear skate at The Bentway

Close to 200 skaters stripped down to their skivvies at The Bentway's Polar Bear skate while collecting warm winter clothing for those in need. CityNews' Rob Leth almost bares it all to file his report.

2:54
How to enjoy your NYE in Toronto?
How to enjoy your NYE in Toronto?

From music, ice skating, to fireworks.. Afua Baah explains what you need to know before heading out tonight.

2:15
Raptors complete a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks
Raptors complete a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks

The Toronto Raptors made a big trade with the Knicks involving five players and a draft pick. O.G. Anunoby is on the way to the Big Apple while Toronto native R.J. Barrett now gets a chance to play in his hometown. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

2:50
2023 wildfires, heat shatter Canadian records
2023 wildfires, heat shatter Canadian records

Experts say 2023 was the warmest year on record. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen is taking a look at some of the extreme climate events across Canada this year and the dire predictions for 2024.
2:51
How long the Christmas lights can stay up
How long the Christmas lights can stay up

Ask people when is the 'right' time to take down Christmas lights, and you will likely get conflicting answers. There are however guidelines on how long we should be planning to keep them up. David Zura explains.

More Videos