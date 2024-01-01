Russia launches record number of drones across Ukraine as Moscow and Kyiv continue aerial attacks

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters work on the site of a univercity building damaged after a drone Russian attack in Dublyany, Lviv region, Ukraine, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 1, 2024 5:54 am.

Last Updated January 1, 2024 6:42 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia launched a record 90 Shahed-type drones over Ukraine during the early hours of the new year, the Ukrainian air force said Monday, while Russia also reported Ukrainian attacks.

A 15-year-old boy was killed and seven people wounded after falling debris from one of 87 downed drones hit a residential building in the city of Odesa, the head of the region’s military administration, Oleh Kiper, said. Debris also sparked a number of small fires, including at the city’s port.

In the western city of Lviv, Russian attacks severely damaged a museum dedicated to Roman Shukhevych, a controversial Ukrainian nationalist and military commander who fought for Ukrainian independence during World War II. University buildings in the town of Dubliany were also damaged, although no casualties were reported.

Writing on social media, Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi described the strike as “symbolic and cynical,” adding, “this is a war for our history.”

Meanwhile, four people were killed and 13 more wounded following Ukrainian shelling on Russian-occupied areas of Donetsk, according to the area’s Russian-installed leader, Denis Pushilin. Russian state media reported that a journalist was among the victims, but provided no further details.

One person was also killed and another wounded in shelling on the Russian border town of Shebekino, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

The aerial strikes follow a series of heavy aerial bombardments that began on Friday, when Russia unleashed an 18-hour attack that one air force official described as the biggest aerial barrage of the war.

At least 49 people were killed in the bombardment, with rescuers in Kyiv reporting Monday that they had recovered at least eight more bodies from underneath the rubble.

Shelling blamed on Ukraine in the center of the Russian border city of Belgorod Saturday killed 21 people, including three children, local officials reported.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day
What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day

Due to the fact New Year’s Day falls on a Monday, it means a long weekend for many in the GTA, but if you’re looking to do something to shake off that New Year’s Eve hangover on the first day of...

11h ago

E-bike catches fire on subway at Sheppard-Yonge station
E-bike catches fire on subway at Sheppard-Yonge station

A fire broke out on board a subway train due to an e-bike at at Sheppard-Yonge subway station on Sunday afternoon. Police and firefighters responded to a call just after 3:00 p.m. of reports of a working...

13h ago

Woman, 19, dies in shooting at Mississauga nightclub
Woman, 19, dies in shooting at Mississauga nightclub

A 19-year-old woman has died after a shooting at a Mississauga nightclub. Peel police say they responded to the shooting in the area of Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue East just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday...

19h ago

Senior military leader: Canadians 'overly comfortable' as global security shifts
Senior military leader: Canadians 'overly comfortable' as global security shifts

OTTAWA — It's Bob Auchterlonie's job to be ready for the next crisis, whether that's a wildfire, a flood, a hurricane or war on another continent.  As the commander of the Canadian Joint Operations...

12h ago

Top Stories

What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day
What's open and closed in Toronto on New Year's Day

Due to the fact New Year’s Day falls on a Monday, it means a long weekend for many in the GTA, but if you’re looking to do something to shake off that New Year’s Eve hangover on the first day of...

11h ago

E-bike catches fire on subway at Sheppard-Yonge station
E-bike catches fire on subway at Sheppard-Yonge station

A fire broke out on board a subway train due to an e-bike at at Sheppard-Yonge subway station on Sunday afternoon. Police and firefighters responded to a call just after 3:00 p.m. of reports of a working...

13h ago

Woman, 19, dies in shooting at Mississauga nightclub
Woman, 19, dies in shooting at Mississauga nightclub

A 19-year-old woman has died after a shooting at a Mississauga nightclub. Peel police say they responded to the shooting in the area of Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue East just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday...

19h ago

Senior military leader: Canadians 'overly comfortable' as global security shifts
Senior military leader: Canadians 'overly comfortable' as global security shifts

OTTAWA — It's Bob Auchterlonie's job to be ready for the next crisis, whether that's a wildfire, a flood, a hurricane or war on another continent.  As the commander of the Canadian Joint Operations...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Polar Bear skate at The Bentway
Polar Bear skate at The Bentway

Close to 200 skaters stripped down to their skivvies at The Bentway's Polar Bear skate while collecting warm winter clothing for those in need. CityNews' Rob Leth almost bares it all to file his report.

9h ago

2:54
How to enjoy your NYE in Toronto?
How to enjoy your NYE in Toronto?

From music, ice skating, to fireworks.. Afua Baah explains what you need to know before heading out tonight.

12h ago

2:24
War in Gaza to last 'many more months'
War in Gaza to last 'many more months'

On the eve of a new year, Israel’s prime minister raised new questions over the future of Gaza in 2024. Caryn Ceolin with the narrow strip of land Israel says it is seeking to control.

12h ago

2:01
Ukraine and Russia end year with tit-for-tat escalation
Ukraine and Russia end year with tit-for-tat escalation

Ukraine came under attack by Russian air strikes again on Sunday, capping off a week of tit-for-tat escalation by both sides. Caryn Ceolin with what’s behind the latest violence and what it means over the direction of the war in 2024.

13h ago

2:15
Raptors complete a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks
Raptors complete a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks

The Toronto Raptors made a big trade with the Knicks involving five players and a draft pick. O.G. Anunoby is on the way to the Big Apple while Toronto native R.J. Barrett now gets a chance to play in his hometown. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

More Videos