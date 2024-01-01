South Korean opposition leader is attacked and injured by an unidentified man

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung is seen after he was injured in Busan, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Lee was attacked and injured by an unidentified man during a visit Tuesday to the southeastern city of Busan, emergency officials said. (Sohn Hyung-joo/Yonhap via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 1, 2024 9:21 pm.

Last Updated January 1, 2024 9:42 pm.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was attacked and injured by an unidentified man during a visit Tuesday to the southeastern city of Busan, emergency officials said.

Busan’s emergency office said Lee was attacked as he visited the construction site of a new airport in the city.

It said Lee, head of the main opposition Democratic Party, was conscious but his exact condition was unknown.

South Korean media cited witnesses as saying the man used a knife-like weapon to stab Lee’s neck. TV video showed Lee lying on the ground with a person pressing a handkerchief to his neck to stop the bleeding.

The reports said police arrested the man on the spot. They said the attacker was wearing something that looked like a crown on his head.

Lee lost the 2022 presidential election to President Yoon Suk Yeol by a narrow margin.

Lee, a liberal former provincial governor, is known for his outspoken style. His supporters see him as an anti-elitist hero who could reform establishment politics, eradicate corruption and solve growing economic inequality. Critics view him as a dangerous populist who relies on stoking divisions and demonizing his conservative opponents.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Victim, suspect in hospital with serious injuries following stabbing in East York
Victim, suspect in hospital with serious injuries following stabbing in East York

Both the victim and the suspect of a stabbing in East York on Monday night are in hospital with serious injuries. Police arrived on scene to the location of O'Connor Drive and Dohme Avenue just after...

24m ago

Excessive crowding at Union Station causes delays to get home on New Year's Eve
Excessive crowding at Union Station causes delays to get home on New Year's Eve

Users on different social media platforms showed excessive crowding at Union Station last night with hundreds of people stuck trying to get home. Reddit user skipper_8 posted photos of crowds of people...

4h ago

1 man in hospital after fire in Scarborough
1 man in hospital after fire in Scarborough

One man is in hospital after a fire at a residential townhouse in Scarborough on Monday night. Toronto Fire responded to a call just after 6:45 p.m. in the area of Guildcrest Drive and Guildwood Parkway...

9m ago

Toronto subway e-bike fire highlights dangers of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries
Toronto subway e-bike fire highlights dangers of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries

An e-bike caught fire on a TTC Line 4 Sheppard-Yonge subway train Sunday afternoon. Fire officials noted damaged lithium-ion batteries can ignite.

1h ago

Top Stories

Victim, suspect in hospital with serious injuries following stabbing in East York
Victim, suspect in hospital with serious injuries following stabbing in East York

Both the victim and the suspect of a stabbing in East York on Monday night are in hospital with serious injuries. Police arrived on scene to the location of O'Connor Drive and Dohme Avenue just after...

24m ago

Excessive crowding at Union Station causes delays to get home on New Year's Eve
Excessive crowding at Union Station causes delays to get home on New Year's Eve

Users on different social media platforms showed excessive crowding at Union Station last night with hundreds of people stuck trying to get home. Reddit user skipper_8 posted photos of crowds of people...

4h ago

1 man in hospital after fire in Scarborough
1 man in hospital after fire in Scarborough

One man is in hospital after a fire at a residential townhouse in Scarborough on Monday night. Toronto Fire responded to a call just after 6:45 p.m. in the area of Guildcrest Drive and Guildwood Parkway...

9m ago

Toronto subway e-bike fire highlights dangers of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries
Toronto subway e-bike fire highlights dangers of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries

An e-bike caught fire on a TTC Line 4 Sheppard-Yonge subway train Sunday afternoon. Fire officials noted damaged lithium-ion batteries can ignite.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Polar Bear skate at The Bentway
Polar Bear skate at The Bentway

Close to 200 skaters stripped down to their skivvies at The Bentway's Polar Bear skate while collecting warm winter clothing for those in need. CityNews' Rob Leth almost bares it all to file his report.

2:54
How to enjoy your NYE in Toronto?
How to enjoy your NYE in Toronto?

From music, ice skating, to fireworks.. Afua Baah explains what you need to know before heading out tonight.

2:15
Raptors complete a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks
Raptors complete a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks

The Toronto Raptors made a big trade with the Knicks involving five players and a draft pick. O.G. Anunoby is on the way to the Big Apple while Toronto native R.J. Barrett now gets a chance to play in his hometown. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

2:50
2023 wildfires, heat shatter Canadian records
2023 wildfires, heat shatter Canadian records

Experts say 2023 was the warmest year on record. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen is taking a look at some of the extreme climate events across Canada this year and the dire predictions for 2024.
2:51
How long the Christmas lights can stay up
How long the Christmas lights can stay up

Ask people when is the 'right' time to take down Christmas lights, and you will likely get conflicting answers. There are however guidelines on how long we should be planning to keep them up. David Zura explains.

More Videos